What Is Peeling In Marvel Rivals? Everything You Need To Know About The Special Terms
I know how it feels when your team keeps shouting absurd terms during an ongoing match, which everybody but you understands. One such word, “peeling” in Marvel Rivals, recently struck me, as my DPS kept on shouting to peel the tank. When I finally understood what he was trying to say, it was already too late. To spare you a similar fate, below we have compiled all the terms that you should know in Marvel Rivals.
Below is a comprehensive guide on each of the popular terms and lingo that you will hear in a Marvel Rivals lobby. Feel free to use Ctrl+F if there is a particular term you are searching for.
- Peeling: Peeling is basically a defensive tactic, where you try to distract the enemies who are focusing on one of your teammates. In a manner, “peeling” an attacker off your ally. Typically, supports request peel when flanked, and a teammate, such as a Vanguard like The Thing, responds with a cc move like a rock punch to knock back the attacker.
- Feeding: Feeding occurs when a player’s lacking performance unnecessarily boosts the enemy’s ultimate charge. For instance, if Spider-Man leaps into the enemy team alone and dies without doing any meaningful damage, he’s feeding.
- Staggering: Staggering happens when a team’s respawn times differ, weakening their ability to contest objectives. Consistent failed solo dives from dive characters like Magik, Spider-Man, and Black Panther stagger the team, leaving them short-handed. On the other hand, “staggering” a single enemy means delaying a lone enemy like Jeff with Hulk’s Radioactive Lockdown, buying time for objective control and damaging the opponent team’s flow.
- Vanguard / Tank: Vanguards, such as Hulk or The Thing, are high-health heroes who lead charges, absorb damage, and use crowd control to initiate battles and create a gap. Their role dictates the team’s pace, controlling the frontline stability and protection against enemy advances.
- Duelist / DPS: Duelists like Psylocke or Black Panther are great at dealing damage, especially on solo targets. Their role is Duelist, aka DPS (Damage Per Second), and their only job is to deal damage and remove enemies from the map.
- Strategist / Support / Healer: Strategists, including Loki or Invisible Woman, heal teammates and offer utility like speed boosts or revives. While some strategists are heavy healers, who only excel in sustaining the team, some strategists are also great damage dealers alongside healing, like Ultron, Mantis, and Adam Warlock.
- Ult / Ultimate: The ultimate abilities are special abilities that each character comes with. It charges during combat and has an effect that can change the course of the battle.
- Practice Range: This solo mode features target dummy robots for players to experiment with characters.
- Practice vs. AI: A 6v6 mode against computer enemies on live maps. Practice vs. AI offers a safe environment to test characters in action.
- Quickplay: The core 6v6 player-versus-player mode, but it doesn’t affect the competitive rankings.
- Competitive: The ranked mode, Competitive, is the same as Quickplay but separates console and PC users, featuring a skill-based ranking system. Wins and losses adjust your Elo, aka your rank on competitive charts.
- Pocket: As a healer, pocketing involves prioritizing one teammate’s health, following them to keep them alive. This focused support can turn a tank into an unkillable wrecking ball, but it will make the allied Iron Man spam “need healing”.
- Poke: Long-range chip damage, such as Storm’s lightning bolts, distracts enemies from a safe distance. Constantly harassing the enemy formations with such a long distance, spammable attacks is called poking.
- Dive: high mobility and damage characters like Spider-Man, zooms past the enemy tanks and dps to focus their supports. A successful dive can cripple the enemy team, and an unsuccessful dive can do the same for your team.
- Brawl: Close-range fights led by tanks like The Thing and The Hulk. Whenever you see your tank getting locked in a Brawl against the opp tank, focus your abilities on supporting them.
- Duel: 1v1 battles between characters.
- Squishies: Low-health characters like Psylocke. They are great at dealing damage, but not so great at taking damage. You will need to constantly peel enemies off your squishies to keep them alive.
- Int, Inting: Intentionally feeding, or inting, involves deliberate poor play to sabotage the team. Do not do this, you are better than that.
- C9: When a team abandons the objective to push forward, costing the game, it’s called C9.
- Tank Diff: Attributing a win to a superior tank, “tank diff” can extend to all roles or “team diff.”
- Nice Q: A compliment for a well-executed ultimate.
- CC (Crowd Control): Abilities like Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto disrupt enemies. They control battle flow, crucial for defense.
- Flanking: Sneaking behind the enemies. You can use Strange’s portal to flank the enemy team and catch them off guard.
- One-Shot: Instant elimination by a single attack, like Hulk’s ultimate, one-shots punish low-health targets.
- Hitbox: The detection area for attacks, small hitboxes like Rocket Raccoon’s make him easier to evade hits. Large ones, like Hulk’s, are easier targets.
- Cooldown (CD): The wait time for ability reuse, like a 5-second heal delay.
- Snowballing: Transforming an early killing spree into an early advantage.
- Throwing: Mistakes that have a serious impact on a team’s results, like a tank charging alone.
- Bans: At Diamond rank, teams ban four characters.
- Chokepoint: Narrow map areas vulnerable to area attacks. Any character with a powerful AOE effect, like Iron Man’s ultimate, can wipe a whole team gathered in a chokepoint.
- Chrono Tokens: Earned currency for battle pass items.
- Doom Match: A 16-kill free-for-all mode.
- Elo: The skill rating system, Elo, drives competitive rankings. It reflects player progression.
- Lattice: Purchasable currency for skins.
- MVP: The top performer per match.
- Seasons: Content resets with new characters and maps. Seasons refresh the meta.
- Team-Ups: Buffs from paired heroes.
- Units: Earned currency for shop skins.
- Upvotes: Post-match commendations.
Impact on Esports
If you are planning to try your hand in the professional circuits of Marvel Rivals, it is a must for you to get a good idea of all the terms that are used during match-ups. For example, if you are playing the Tank and your DPS or Support shouts for peeling the enemy Black Panther, but you fail to understand the request or do not react in time, it can cost you the match.