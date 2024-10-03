What is the Counter-Strike 2 Armory?
Counter-Strike 2's newest October 2 2024 update is capitalizing on the game's robust skin market with brand-new cosmetics. Collectors will enjoy vibrant stickers, several fresh skin sets, community-designed items and more. Weapon charms will also allow more in-depth customization than ever before, and players can redeem newly-released Armory items with experience passes! Here's everything we know about the Armory, how to access it, what items it includes and how it may affect the Counter-Strike community.
What is the Armory?
The Counter-Strike 2 Armory includes a variety of items and cosmetics players can only redeem using Armory credits. According to official release notes, it includes "more than 100 new items: three new weapon collections, a new Weapons Case, stickers, and [...] the all-new Weapon Charms." Players gain Armory credits, which they can use to redeem these new items, through an experience pass mechanic known as the Armory Pass.
How to Access the Counter-Strike 2 Armory
Players can access the Counter-Strike 2 Armory through the in-game Store. After the update, a dedicated Armory tab located near the top right of the shop should appear. Here, users can access a dedicated section where they can browse items and opt to purchase them using Armory Credits/Stars.
All New Items in the Counter-Strike 2 Armory
The Counter-Strike 2 Armory update adds plenty of fresh cosmetics to the game. It includes community-designed items, new cases and unique stickers. The patch also introduces weapon charms, which players can place anywhere on their guns!
According to the official notes, here's how you equip Charms:
- Drag and drop Charms to precisely place them on the weapon of your choice. A weapon can have one charm attached at a time
- Use a Charm Detachment to detach the Charm from a weapon. The Charm will return to your inventory and can be reused
- Redeeming a Charm from the Armory grants three complimentary Charm Detachments. Additional Charm Detachments are available for purchase
New Armory Items:
- Missing Link sausage person weapon charms
- Small Arms mini gun and knife weapon charms
- Overpass Collection weapons inspired by graffiti
- Graphic Collection weapons inspired by print art
- Sport and Field Collection with various competitive designs
- Gallery Case including weapons with community-created designs
- Elemental Sticker Collection
- Craft Sticker Collection
- Limited Edition Heat-Treated Desert Eagle - costs 25 Stars
In addition to the new items, the Armory adds several new mechanics. Players can now preview sticker scrapes for precise placements. Each player also has three complementary weapon charm detachments for each charm they redeem. If these run out, they must purchase further weapon charm detachments. For a full list of Armory skins, check the official release notes here.
How to Use the Armory Pass
Players can use the in-game Armory Pass to earn credits and redeem them in exchange for Armory items. Armory Passes can only be purchased by Prime status accounts. The passes are available in-game or via the website.
Once purchased, players can activate the Armory Pass and play the game to complete it with experience points. Players can activate up to five Armory Passes at once and receive Armory Credit/Star currency upon completion. Each participating player immediately gains one complimentary Armory Credit/Star but must earn the rest.
Note that players cannot sell or trade these passes on the Steam Marketplace!
Mixed Reactions to the CS2 Armory
The Counter-Strike community is displaying mixed reactions to the Armory release. While many are excited about the new cosmetics, others criticize the concept for being 'money-hungry' and prioritizing profit over the community's needs. Users on the Global Offensive subreddit are frustrated with the change, with one saying "$16 for pass with no missions just pure cosmetic garbage? That’s a no from me dawg" and another calling Valve's plan to charge for weapon charm detachments "diabolical."
Players were also quick to note the similarity between Charms and Valorant's gun buddies.
One of the community's main gripes is the lackluster nature of Armory Pass missions. The pass rewards grinding playtime, but does not include any unique operation or challenges. It also has a notable similarity to Battlepass mechanics on other free-to-play games like Overwatch 2 and VALORANT. X.com user Kevin laments, "At what point did CS decline so much to be practically the same as VALORANT?"