What Time does Arcane Season 2 Act III Release?
Arcane Season 2 Act III is ready to conclude the story of Piltover and Zaun as the hit Riot Games animated series inches towards its series finale.
Arcane fans have been tuning in every Saturday for the past two weeks as the series introduced viewers to several new things. From new characters such as Caitlyn’s Strike Squad to introducing Jinx and Vi’s mother, Arcane Season 2 has recaptured the attention of fans after a three-year wait from its first season. With only three episodes left in Arcane Season 2, everyone has numerous questions going into the series finale. However, many fans' primary question is when the final act comes out.
This is everything you need to know about the release time of Arcane Season 2 Act III.
When Does Arcane Season 2 Act III Come Out?
Arcane Season 2 Act III will be released at 12am PT on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Arcane Season 2 Act II left several possibilities up for debate, such as Jayce’s entire journey through Arcane. There are many questions as to how the final act will wrap up the 18-episode storyline. From wondering where Ekko and Heimerdinger are to awaiting the fate of Isha, the final act of Arcane Season 2 will conclude the three-week episodic release and 18-episode storyline that captivated audiences and left them guessing for three years.
It will be interesting to see how the final episodes of Arcane Season 2 close out the story between Jinx, and Vi, and the battle between Piltover and Zaun. With this being the series finale, it is likely that the story will not hold anything back, as Arcane fans will need to wait one more day for everything to be seen.
While it is sad that Arcane is coming to an end, fans will have one more opportunity to enjoy a new set of episodes as the entire series all comes full circle.
For now, Arcane fans should get some rest as the final set of episodes will require a lot of mental. However, the payoff will most likely be worth it.
Arcane fans can check out our Arcane Season 2 Release Guide to understand how you can tune into the series finale. Additionally, Arcane fans looking to know what happened to Ekko in the first three episodes of Arcane Season 2 should check out our piece detailing the theories you need to know. Finally, League of Legends players should also check out all the Arcane rewards available in-game.