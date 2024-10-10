Esports illustrated

What Time Does Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Release?

Trent Murray

After months of character teases, drip-fed mechanics reveals, and a tantalizing early access period, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has finally hit its full release. We've just nearly reached the point where everyone around the world can get their hands on the spiritual successor to the Budokai Tenkaichi series and relive their favorite moments from the classic anime. Or just bash characters together like action figures in dream matchups.

If you've been dying to play DBSZ the moment you can, you'll need to know what time the game releases in your region. Luckily, we've broken that down for you.

Map of the world for when Dragon Ball Sparking Zero comes out
Bandai Namco

Time Zones for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Release

Region

Time

PDT

Oct. 10 - 3pm

EDT

Oct. 10 - 6pm

CT

Oct. 10 - 5pm

COT

Oct. 10 - 5pm

BRT

Oct. 10 - 7pm

GMT

Oct. 10 - 10pm

CET

Oct. 10 - 00:00am

EET

Oct. 11 - 1am

SAST

Oct. 11 - 00:00am

GST

Oct. 11 - 2am

AST

Oct. 11 - 1am

SST

Oct. 11 - 6am

AEDT

Oct. 11 - 9am

UTC+9

Oct. 11 - 7am

KST

Oct. 11 - 7am

JST

Oct. 10 - 00:00am (Console)
Oct. 11 - 7am (PC)

NZDT

Oct. 11 - 9am

As you're waiting for the game to become available in your area, start to familiarize yourself with the game's massive roster and mechanics. Check out our DP tier list to start building your team for ranked, or plan your route to unlocking the best characters with our guide to summoning Super Shenron.

Published
Trent Murray
TRENT MURRAY

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

Home/News