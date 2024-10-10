What Time Does Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Release?
After months of character teases, drip-fed mechanics reveals, and a tantalizing early access period, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has finally hit its full release. We've just nearly reached the point where everyone around the world can get their hands on the spiritual successor to the Budokai Tenkaichi series and relive their favorite moments from the classic anime. Or just bash characters together like action figures in dream matchups.
If you've been dying to play DBSZ the moment you can, you'll need to know what time the game releases in your region. Luckily, we've broken that down for you.
Time Zones for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Release
Region
Time
PDT
Oct. 10 - 3pm
EDT
Oct. 10 - 6pm
CT
Oct. 10 - 5pm
COT
Oct. 10 - 5pm
BRT
Oct. 10 - 7pm
GMT
Oct. 10 - 10pm
CET
Oct. 10 - 00:00am
EET
Oct. 11 - 1am
SAST
Oct. 11 - 00:00am
GST
Oct. 11 - 2am
AST
Oct. 11 - 1am
SST
Oct. 11 - 6am
AEDT
Oct. 11 - 9am
UTC+9
Oct. 11 - 7am
KST
Oct. 11 - 7am
JST
Oct. 10 - 00:00am (Console)
NZDT
Oct. 11 - 9am
As you're waiting for the game to become available in your area, start to familiarize yourself with the game's massive roster and mechanics. Check out our DP tier list to start building your team for ranked, or plan your route to unlocking the best characters with our guide to summoning Super Shenron.