What Time Does Marvel Rivals Release? — All Time Zones
Marvel Rivals will have a global release in just a few hours. That means it launches everywhere at once and because of that, with the different time zones, the exact time it comes out will vary based on where you live.
The Overwatch competitor is the newest 6v6 competitive hero shooter for fans to sink their teeth into. Boasting a roster of some of the most iconic characters of all time and having had a successful beta test a few months ago, Marvel Rivals is in strong position to have a successful launch.
The immediate future of Marvel Rivals looks strong and the monetization seems fair and reasonable, all that's left to do is actually play the game.
When Will Marvel Rivals Release In Each Time Zone?
Marvel Rivals will be releasing at midnight on December 6 in the UTC time zone. For all other time zones, the release date is different. In the United States, it's technically launching on December 5 not December 6.
Here's what means for other time zones:
Time Zone
Release Date & Time
UTC (London)
December 6 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight)
EST (New York)
December 5 at 7:00 p.m.
CST (Texas)
December 5 at 6:00 p.m.
PST (California)
December 5 at 4:00 p.m.
CET (Paris)
December 6 at 1:00 a.m.
AEDT (Sydney)
December 6, at 11:00 a.m.
Again, all players across the globe will be getting access to the game at the same time.
What To Expect At Marvel Rivals Launch?
Marvel Rivals will be launching with a special "Season 0" that will last about a month and serve as a preseason for players and the developers to get into a groove before the first full season begins in January 2025. The game will feature crossplay, with a catch, at launch and while cross-progression is planned, it won't be available at launch.
We will have content detailing all of the strongest characters, best settings, battle pass grind tips, and everything else you need to know to make this launch weekend the best it can be. Stay tuned true believers!