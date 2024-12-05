What Time Does Marvel Rivals Release? — All Time Zones

🚨 Launch Time Heads Up!



⏲ Only 1 day until launch, so check the time and get ready to jump in!

- Dec 6 at 00:00 (UTC+0)

- Dec 6 at 09:00 (UTC+9) (JPT/KRT)

- Dec 5 at 19:00 (UTC-5) (EST)

- Dec 5 at 16:00 (UTC-8) (PST)



We can't wait to see you there! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/iogi9xUgP6