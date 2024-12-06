What Time Does Path of Exile 2 Launch? All Time Zones
It's nearly time to step into the future of the action RPG genre. Path of Exile 2 is just hours away from its initial launch and players are already worried about server stability and trying to determine just what time they'll be able to jump in and get grinding.
Whether you're a Diablo convert coming to the game for the first time or a long time POE head who's ready for a new adventure, here's everything you need to know to jump in to the sequel the moment it becomes available.
Path of Exile 2 Launches on all platforms on Friday, December 6.
What Time is Path of Exile 2 Live?
PoE2 will have a global release, meaning you need to know when it launches in your time zone. Here is a helpful chart that does the conversion math for you:
Time
Time Zone
2pm
Eastern Time (EST)
8pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
11am
Pacific Time (PST)
4am
Japan Standard Time (JST)
8pm
Central European Time (CET)
6am
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)
How to Check the Path of Exile 2 Server Status
Path of Exile 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year. It is entirely possible that the game will experience server stability issues on the day of launch. In order to check the server status, head over to Downdetector.
You can also follow POE2 Alerts on Twitter, or the official Path of Exile 2 account, both of which will likely tweet about any major stability or login issues.
Path of Exile 2 is available today on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.