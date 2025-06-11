What Time Does the Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Network Test Start? How to Join
Bandai Namco Entertainment's new MOBA, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, transports players into the fan-favorite anime's world with ability-based 4v4 combat. The game is set to launch soon, and its Network Test will let users experience its competitive playstyle before it goes Super Saiyan and launches. Here's a full explanation of when the Network Test goes live, how to join, what it means for esports and more.
When Does Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's Network Test Start?
Bandai Namco teased Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra under its working title, 'PROJECT: Multi', throughout 2024 and early 2025. As the game nears completion, it has an official name, full character lineup and detailed platforming information. There is no official launch date set, but Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is running a Network Test, which will allow players to test out the title similarly to an Open Beta.
The Network Test will occur on Wednesday, June 11 2025 at 2 AM Eastern Time. Its exact launch will vary depending on player time zones, and some regions will not become eligible until June 12. Here's a quick conversion for other server locations:
- West Coast US (PDT): 11:00 PM
- Central US (CT): 1:00 AM
- (All dates below are Thursday, June 12)
- East Coast US: (EDT): 2:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 7:00 AM
- Central Europe (CET): 8:00 AM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 3:00 PM
The Network Test event will remain open for about four days, ending on Sunday, June 15 2025 at 10:59 PM Pacific Time (PDT). This means users will have an entire weekend to play.
How to Join Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's Network Test
There is no specific registration process for the Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra network test. Players only need to download the game from a viable plaform once the event starts, and can immediately begin competing.
The title is currently available as a PC download via Steam here, but App Store and Nintendo Switch releases will occur later. The Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra team notes that this Network Test is not reflective of the finished game. In addition, save data from the Network Test will not count toward its official launch:
"Some features may not be available in this Service or may differ from those in the official release version. This Service allows users to experience a part of a portion of the features planned for the official release version as well as a portion of its lineup [...] Please be aware that save data and play data from this Service cannot be transferred to the official release version."
Esports Impact
Dragon Ball is one of the most famous media franchises worldwide. It has an extremely large fan base, lending its inspired games a strong possibility of success. Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is also notable for Bandai Namco Entertainment's pivot towards competitive games and esports. The title includes crossplay capabilities and a competitive Ranked system, which could easily lend itself to tournaments.