Is BlizzCon Coming Back? What We Know About BlizzCon 2026
After several stagnant years in Overwatch, Blizzard is reinventing itself in 2025 with more frequent updates, revamped competitive circuits and closer connection to its player base. Now, the studio has announced that its annual convention, BlizzCon, will return in 2026. This event will provide glimpses into future projects and updates on Blizzard's titles, including Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Diablo and more. Let's explore everything we know about BlizzCon's return, its history and where and when Blizzcon 2026 will occur.
What is BlizzCon?
BlizzCon is an annual convention that showcases game developer Activision Blizzard's future and existing games. The event typically includes announcements for new projects and upcoming updates, interactive panels, previews and showcases. It is also a hub for costume contests and cosplayers. BlizzCon's closing ceremonies typically include a concert, previously featuring musicians such as Muse, Linkin Park, Blink 182, LE SSERAFIM, and more. Notably, BlizzCon is open to the public and tickets are available at several tiers. The event debuted in 2005 and continued until 2023, when controversies and low attendance caused a hiatus.
Overwatch 2 is perhaps the most famous Blizzard Entertainment game, but BlizzCon features content related to all Blizzard Entertainment titles. Fans will also likely recognize World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm and StarCraft. Blizzard Entertainment notes the event as "the ultimate celebration of our games and the community that unites us." In addition, the studio states:
"BlizzCon brings us together over our shared passion for Blizzard’s universes, but at its heart, BlizzCon has always been about so much more. It’s about you, the communities you are a part of, and gives us the chance to connect, build friendships, and create unforgettable memories together."
BlizzCon is Back: BlizzCon 2026
On March 11 2025, Blizzard officially announced BlizzCon's return on its X.com and YouTube accounts with a video titled "Something is coming...ready yourself." The short clip teased BlizzCon's arrival in 2026, saying "Legends gather together" and displaying Blizzard Entertainment's logo in a sheet of ice.
Blizzard Entertainment states regarding their plans for BlizzCon 2026:
"We’ve come a long way since our first event in 2005. Over the past nearly 20 years since its inception, BlizzCon has inspired us to innovate, push the boundaries of creativity, and deliver once-in-a-lifetime moments. It’s important that we put on an event worthy of our community. For 2026, alongside BlizzCon staples like Opening Ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, friendly competition, hands-on gameplay, and more, we aim to meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration and create an unforgettable experience for all who take part in it. We are building this event just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure."
Community Reactions
Fans have reacted to the BlizzCon announcement with excitement, but many also question its early timing. The Blizzard player base is reacting cautiously since Blizzcon 2026 is still nearly a year and a half away. X.com denizen @lealjoseluis writes: "They could have announced it closer to the date. We just started 2025…this is in 2026!" Another user, @Volzod, comments: "A year and a half away? Lol. Waaaaay too long to build and maintain an [sic] hype, this should've been revealed January '26."
Other users have speculated on what big reveals could happen at the convention. Many want to see the Overwatch World Cup (OWWC) return, while others, including @bliv_ow, joke that the announcement will either be "Overwatch 3 [...] or changing the name from Overwatch 2 back to Overwatch."
BlizzCon 2026 Location
According to blizzcon.com, BlizzCon 2026 will take place in Anaheim, California. Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed the event will occur in the city's Anaheim Convention Center, which has hosted every BlizzCon since the convention began in 2005. This places the gathering about half an hour away from Blizzard Entertainment's headquarters in Irvine, California. The convention is also located near Los Angeles, a major tech and esports industry hub.
When is BlizzCon 2026?
BlizzCon will reportedly stretch from Saturday September 12 to Sunday September 13 2026, marking 20 years since the event's founding. More BlizzCon 2026 schedule information will likely arise as the year progresses.
How to Get BlizzCon 2026 Tickets
Blizzard has not yet released any ticket sale schedules or information for BlizzCon 2026. However, the studio has confirmed that it plans to open sales "earlier than ever before." Blizzard has also hinted at tiered ticket levels, saying, "We’re evaluating a number of different options for attendees to customize their BlizzCon experience."
In addition, users will likely be able to attend BlizzCon 2026 virtually. Blizzard notes, "We’ll have more information to share later but we want the entire community to have an exciting and enjoyable BlizzCon, even if you’re not able to join us in person."
For updates as BlizzCon 2026 draws closer, fans can utilize blizzcon.com. The site allows users to sign up for updates, including ticket information, special offers, and more.
Esports at Blizzcon
In recent years, esporst had a smaller role at Blizzard's annual convention. However, the event used to feature some of the biggest competitions in Blizzard esports. The Heroes of the Storm World Championship, the Hearthstone finals, the Overwatch World Cup, and even the StarCraft 2 grand finals have previously taken place at Blizzcon throughout the years. Esports has changed both as an industry and as a focus for Blizzard, so there's no telling just what sort of competitive gaming will take place at BlizzCon 2026, but we can be sure that the best gamers in the world will want to show their stuff on the biggest stage their game has.