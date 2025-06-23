What You Need to Know About Death Stranding 2's Release
The release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is rapidly approaching and that makes it worth going over what the game brings to the table, and what each version of the game has on offer.
Hideo Kojima is known for his wild, over-the-top, and scarily prescient games and Death Stranding was the greatest example of that. Not only was the game truly unique in terms of its package delivery-focused gameplay, it somehow predicted the scary impact of COVID-19 even before the disease reached pandemic status. That has many wondering what the sequel will bring to the table; here’s a full breakdown.
Death Stranding 2 release date and platforms
Death Stranding 2 is slated to launch on June 26, 2025. The game will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 at launch.
Though a follow-up to Hideo Kojima’s extravagant walking simulator was effectively confirmed shortly after its launch in 2019 by Norman Reedus in an interview with Wired, it wasn’t until 2022 that the game was officially revealed. Fans didn’t get a proper look at the game until 2024, when a 10-minute trailer gave fans a look at gameplay changes and new story elements.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach price, editions, and pre-order bonuses
Death Stranding 2 is set for a physical and digital release, with both a Digital Deluxe Edition and a Collector’s Edition.
The base version of the game will retail at the standard $69.99 price. While this isn’t unusual, fans don’t have to worry about Hideo Kojima berating fans for not accepting a price hike on the game, as was seen with Borderlands 4.
Fans who pre-order the game will receive in-game cosmetic items, including the following:
- Quokka Hologram early unlock
- Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Digital Deluxe Edition costs an extra $10, selling for $79.99 while offering early access to the game. Players also get early unlocks for in-game machine guns, and several other unique cosmetic items:
- Two-day early access
- Machine Gun [MP] (Lv.1) early unlock
- Patch 70: Quokka
- Patch 71: Chiral Cat
- Patch 72: Why Me?
- Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
Finally, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector’s Edition is available for $229.99 USD. This version of the game notably features a digital version of the game, and does not include a physical disk. Instead, it comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition with several pieces of physical merch, including:
- 15” Magellan Man statue
- 3” Dollman figure
- Art cards based on the characters
- Letter from Hideo Kojima
Death Stranding 2 gameplay changes, additions
Environments are set to be much more dynamic in Death Stranding 2 and the game is seemingly set to have greater enemy diversity.
Death Stranding was branded as a “walking simulator” and that’s not really inaccurate. The game was really a hiking simulator, with uneven or overgrown terrain being the game’s real enemy. A rock sticking out of the ground was oftentimes more of an adversary than the lunatic MULEs looking to steal packages or the ghastly BTs.
Much of that uneven terrain boiled down to rocks, water, and snow. Things are set to get significantly more dynamic in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.
The sequel will see Sam trudging through new environments like lush jungles and sandy deserts. Much scarier, natural disasters are also set to be a major element in the game. Sam will need to walk around lavaflows from volcanos, watch mudslides fill up valleys, dodge lightning strikes, navigate through geysers, and more.
There will also be some major additions in terms of combat.
The original Death Stranding only had a handful of enemies. Several new forms of BT are in the game, including BT bosses and motorcycle sentries. There will be some improved gunplay, including Apex Legends-style sliding and firing, as well as the ability to fight while riding on a bike.
Will Death Stranding 2 come out on PC?
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will likely come out on PC at some point, though there is no estimated timeframe for any ports.
The original Death Stranding first arrived on PlayStation 4 in November 2019, and was quickly followed by a PC port in July 2020. A “Director’s Cut” re-release was then launched in September 2021 for PlayStation 5 and March 2022. In 2024, the game was ported to iOS mobile devices, then Xbox Series X/S consoles.
Death Stranding 2 will likely be a timed exclusive similar to other recent Sony Interactive Entertainment-published games. A PC version is likely coming, and precedent suggests it could arrive as soon as 2026. As for other consoles, that remains unclear. It’s uncertain whether the Nintendo Switch 2 will have the technical horsepower to handle it, or if the Death Stranding 1 port garnered strong enough sales on Xbox Series X/S to consider doing the same with the sequel.
Death Stranding 2 esports impact
Death Stranding 2 won’t have any real esports impact. The original post-apocalyptic delivery simulation game didn’t have direct multiplayer. Players instead offered help to each other by building structures and placing objects that made it easier to traverse the environment, or by telling them to keep on keepin’ on.
The game may or may not wind up as a favorite among speedrunners. In theory, Death Stranding is perfectly suited for speedrunning as it’s a game about going from point A to point B as safely and efficiently as possible. In practice, the game’s methodical story and sometimes frustrating gameplay may make hardcore speedrunners throw up their hands.