When Can You Play Hollow Knight: Silksong? All Launch Time Zones, Platforms and more
Heralded as perhaps the most anticipated indie title this generation, Hollow Knight: Silksong is real and upon us as we head into September and etch towards its release. After its modest reveal at Gamescom 2025 and a 2-minute trailer at Team Cherry's YouTube channel later on, the game is set for launch as we follow Hornet, a new protagonist, with a familiar gameplay loop.
In addition to having an extensive catalog of new enemies, bosses, and mechanics, Silksong aims to deliver an acrobatic combat system. In other words, it'll likely be more flashy, elegant, and nimble, yet still retain the core style and challenging aspects of its predecessor, Hollow Knight, which was released in 2017.
Despite a painful timeline and rather surprising announcement, the release date is actually far closer than we expected, so there's not a lot of time to digest the information coming out so far. Thus, this article aims to cover all the important details regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong so you're prepared for its arrival.
Hollow Knight Silksong Editions and Pricing
Hollow Knight: Silksong is only planned to have the base edition up for grabs for $19.99 across all platforms, supposedly. Despite being days away from release, however, you cannot currently pre-order it on any platform, so it will likely be purchasable from September 4 onwards. Aside from the creators themselves, no storefront has officially listed its prices.
In Team Cherry's update on Kickstarter, they mentioned that Kickstarter backers would receive early-access game codes for Silksong as a gesture of goodwill. They would be contacted via email to share their preferred platform, whereas players and reviewers can begin their journey on release day.
Unlike the original Hollow Knight, the developers have not announced a Physical or Collector's Edition for Silksong. On the one hand, this is to be expected, since Hollow Knight's Collector's Edition was announced two years after its launch; it may also be due to the team's busy schedule and exceptionally close release window.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Launch Time and Platforms
After a decade of patience, Team Cherry's beloved metroidvania is to release on September 4, 2025, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, and PC.
For the global audience, here are the following worldwide release timings:
- West Coast US (PT): September 5 at 7 AM.
- East Coast US (ET): September 5 at 10 AM.
- United Kingdom (BST): September 5 at 3 PM.
- Central Europe (CEST): September 5 at 4 PM.
- Japan (JST): September 5 at 11 PM.
- Australia (AET): September 6 at 12 AM.
Is Silksong on Game Pass?
Yes, the game will be playable on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC on Day 1. Players on the standard Game Pass will not be able to play Silksong on launch day.
Everything New Coming to Hollow Knight: Silksong
According to a Bloomberg article by Jason Schreier, the main reason Silksong took so long to develop was because "the game kept growing." With the scale of the mechanics, the world, and its enemies exceeding its predecessor because of sheer ambition and creativity, it's safe to assume that there's a plethora of content lying ahead.
1. A New Protagonist With a Familiar Repertoire: Hornet
Silksong lets us jump into the game as Hornet, one of the more memorable characters who periodically appeared in the original Hollow Knight. As seen in the trailers, we'll likely have access to the complete moveset she showcased during her initial boss fight, which leans on aerial combat, swiftness, and a slight bump in complexity.
Hornet generally felt as though she had a more fleshed-out personality (as most characters do when paired with a silent protagonist), so we may see new interactions and dialogue through quest lines this time around. The team stated they would implement an “elaborate quest system,” which could serve as a gateway for the new protagonist’s introspection.
2. Fluidity In Combat, Progression, and Movement Are Paramount
As the name suggests, Silksong's core focus is to carry on and expand Hollow Knight's gameplay loop and interactivity in every possible way. This includes the enormous increase in enemy variety, stronger tools like bombs, an intricate moveset, and the introduction of quest types, namely Gather, Wayfarer, Hunt, and Grand Hunt.
Rather than consuming Souls for things like health regeneration and executing special moves, Silksong will have a "Silk" meter to help you perform dashes, grappling, and other abilities. Like the original, it seems the most effective way to replenish this meter is through attacks, so the game will still encourage that familiar rhythm of aggression and mobility.
3. A New World and Crafting System
While the level design may feel recognizable, Silksong brings you to Pharloom, a new kingdom with new cities, obstacles, and NPCs to meet. Players can expect to get acquainted with this world sooner or later because of the revamped quest lines encouraging back-and-forth between older and newer areas.
Additionally, we're getting a crafting system that involves building tools and various in-game items. The new "Shell Shards" currency, which you can get via exploration and killing enemies, will be used to repair and craft these tools.
Esports Impact: Hollow Knight Speedruns Are Back
Metroidvania games have held a reputation of having an active speedrunning community, and Team Cherry's contribution to the genre is no different. Despite being roughly eight years old, Hollow Knight has an abundance of Any% and All Skills speedrunning attempts daily, with some of the recent records dating back just a few weeks ago.
With Silksong's promise to keep that sense of challenge and exploration alive, the competitive speedrunning scene is looking to flourish on the same scale (if not higher) than its predecessor. Of course, if you're planning to be a part of the scene, you may want to familiarize yourself with the original Hollow Knight, specifically its techniques to beat enemies and blitz certain areas.