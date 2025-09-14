When Can You Play Skate? - How to Play During Early Access
- skate. marks the return of the Skate franchise with an open-world multiplayer experience that could re-shape the extreme sports gaming genre
- Learn how you can play for free during the Early Access release
The skateboarding genre of video games is a truly unique and special sector of the sports gaming community.
Fans have devoted countless hours to franchises like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Skate purely for the love of skating, without having to worry about their rank, their in-game status, or the performance of teammates.
While this genre of gaming has not seen many brand new, non-remake titles in over a decade, fans still pour hours into titles that are 15-20 years old.
This is all about to change this summer, as EA is bringing back the Skate franchise in a huge way. For the first time in over 15 years, a brand new Skate title is launching that will flip the extreme sports games genre on its head.
Let's look at when you can get your hands on this brand new release and immerse yourself once again in the world of skating.
What is the New skate. Game?
skate. is a brand new, massive-multiplayer skateboarding sandbox where players can freely roam the city of San Vansterdam and skate to their hearts desire.
You'll be exploring the city of San Vansterdam as your own custom skater that will have a unique custom appearance, apparel, accessories, skateboard, and gestures.
Within the city, there are various challenges you can complete that will grant you a currency called "Rip Chips." You can use Rip Chips to purchase cosmetic items in the shop that include clothing and gear that you can use to personalize your character. Opening boxes of cosmetic items in the shop increases your "Rip Score."
Completing the challenges around San Vansterdam also increase your "Rep" as a skater. Both your Rip Score and Rep will grant you further unlockable cosmetic items as you progress.
Is skate. the same as Skate 4?
skate. is not Skate 4 as many fans have suspected. It is also not a remaster of any previous Skate title. skate. is "the evolution of the Skate franchise" according to EA.
When Can I Play skate. Early Access?
skate. is coming to early access globally on September 16th, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT and at the following times globally:
- West Coast US (PDT): September 16th at 10:00 AM
- Mountain US (MDT): September 16th at 10:00 AM
- Central US (CDT): September 16th at 12:00 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): September 16th at 1:00 PM
- Greenwich (GMT): September 16th at 6:00 PM
- Central Europe (CET): September 16th at 6:00 PM
- Turkey (TRT): September 16th at 8:00 PM
- Coordinated Universal Time (UTC +7): September 17th at 12:00 AM
- Japan (JST): September 17th at 2:00 AM
- New Zealand (NZDT): September 17th at 5:00 AM
The release will happen simultaneously for all time zones
skate. is Free
The Early Access release of skate. on September 16th, 2025 is completely free to play.
You will be able to purchases additional cosmetic items in skate. through the in-game store. These purchases are cosmetic only and are not required to participate in the game.
What Platforms Will skate. Be Released On?
skate. will be released on the following platforms:
- PC (Steam or Epic Games Store)
- PS4
- PS5
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series S/X
- Android and iOS (releasing later)
skate. is cross-platform as well as cross-progression. This means you will be able to play with all of your friends, regardless of what platform they game on.
This also means that you can pick up right where you left off on your skater if you have to switch platforms.
Will skate. Have Esports?
At this time, skate. does not have a competitive esports scene. The game is a sandbox that is heavily focused on player interaction, exploration, and content sharing as you pull off insane stunts in San Vansterdam.
This doesn't mean that an esport is out of the question for skate. down the line. There is always the possibility for tournaments and structured competitive play to be added into the game down the line that could develop into a full competitive scene.
Would a skate. Esports League Make Sense?
An esports league could make sense for skate. eventually if the community is asking for structured competition within San Vansterdam. Feedback about how the game feels and plays is resoundingly positive which lends itself nicely to an organized competitive structure down the line.
However, esports is not what grew the Skate franchise to the level of popularity it holds today and it is not what fans necessarily want in the future. Most fans want a laid-back experience where they can turn their brains off and openly explore a world without having to worry about min/maxing their gameplay.
This is what skate. is poised to offer for gaming fans across the world. A break from the high-intensity nature of modern gaming, and an escape into a world that allows them to skate to their hearts desire.