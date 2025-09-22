When Can You Play Sonic Racing: Crossworlds? Early Access and Full Launch Guide
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is almost here, and it is wild. From open jabs at their biggest competitor (Mario Kart) to massive collaborations with pop icons like Hatsune Miku, with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, it looks like Sega is finally finding its old groove back. If you are also getting hype about the game, below we have shared a complete guide to the launch of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, to help you plan when to call in sick at your workplace.
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Worldwide Release Time
SEGA is all set to make CrossWorlds one of its biggest releases of the year. They have planned a global release schedule to help fans all over the world jump into the game as soon as possible. Here are the key unlock times:
- Console Release (Standard Edition): September 25, 2025, at midnight local time across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
- PC Release (Steam/Epic Games): September 25, 2025, at 4:00 PM UTC (9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET).
- Digital Deluxe Edition Early Access: Starts September 22, 2025, three days early, at midnight local time for consoles and 4:00 PM UTC for PC.
- Pre-load: Available from September 20 for the Digital Deluxe Edition and September 23 for the Standard Edition.
Regional console unlock times:
- US Pacific (PDT): September 24, 9:00 PM
- US Eastern (EDT): September 25, 12:00 AM
- UK (BST): September 25, 5:00 AM
- Central Europe (CEST): September 25, 6:00 AM
- Japan (JST): September 25, 1:00 PM
A free demo of the game is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
What Consoles Can Play Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds On?
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available on:
- PlayStation: PS5 and PS4, with cross-play support.
- Xbox: Series X|S and One, also supporting cross-play.
- Nintendo Switch: Compatible with Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite, priced lower at $59.99 compared to $69.99 on other platforms.
- PC: Available via Steam and Epic Games Store.
The game supports cross-platform matchmaking, so no matter which platform you are using to play the game, you can always match up with your friends.
Is Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Nintendo Switch 2 or PC?
- Nintendo Switch 2: A dedicated version is planned for a digital release during Holiday 2025, with a physical 64GB cartridge edition following in early 2026. Switch owners can upgrade to the Switch 2 version for $10, retaining progress via cross-progression. The Switch 2 version is priced at $69.99, aligning with PS5 and Xbox pricing.
- PC: Available on Steam and Epic Games Store, with a release on September 25, 2025, at 4:00 PM UTC. The PC version requires 9GB of free storage.
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Editions and Price
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds offers three editions:
Standard Edition ($69.99 PS5/Xbox/PC, $59.99 Switch):
- Base game.
- Pre-order bonus: Werehog Pack DLC (playable Werehog, Beast Spike vehicle, Werehog Decal).
Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99 PS5/Xbox/PC, $79.99 Switch):
- Base game, three-day early access (September 22), Season Pass (six DLC packs with crossover characters, tracks, emotes, and vehicles), Sonic Prime Character Pack (Rusty Rose, Tails Nine, Knuckles the Dread), and Werehog Pack DLC.
Collector’s Edition ($249.99, via Limited Run Games):
- Physical copy (digital code for PC), all Standard Edition content, Werehog Pack DLC, plus physical extras: Sonic & Shadow Racing Statue, hardcover artbook, two-disc soundtrack, SteelBook, IDW tie-in comic, chrome car emblem, Sonic rear-view mirror dangler, King Bomb Boo keychain, 24 foil trading cards, and certificate of authenticity.
Season Pass (included in Deluxe/Collector’s, or separate purchase):
- Six DLC packs, including Minecraft (Steve, Alex, Creeper, Minecart, Minecraft World), SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob, Patrick, Patty Wagon, Bikini Bottom), PAC-MAN (PAC-MAN, Ghosts, PAC-MAN Mobile, Pac-Village & Maze), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar Legends, and one unannounced pack.
An Amazon Exclusive Edition for PS5, Xbox, and Switch includes the base game and Werehog Pack, with no additional cost over the Standard Edition.
Every Game Mode in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is filled to the brim with content. The main deal of the game is the CrossWorlds mechanic that teleports racers across different dimensions, changing the track based on the dimension. Here are all the modes that will be available in the game on release:
- Grand Prix: Race solo or with up to four players in local split-screen co-op across seven cups (four races each). Points are awarded based on placement, standard stuff.
- World Match: Online PvP with up to 11 players, earning Rank Points to climb global leaderboards. Supports Cross-Play.
- Friend Match: Custom online lobbies for up to 12 players, allowing control over speed, team size, courses, AI difficulty, items, and rules.
- Race Park: A party mode with six unique rule sets (e.g., bonuses for rings, dash panels, or item hits), playable online or offline with up to four local players.
- Time Trial: Race for the best time on individual courses, for leaderboard rankings. Unlocking A ranks earns rewards.
- Custom Match: Offline split-screen for up to four players, with full control over race settings like courses, items, and difficulty.
Key Features
- CrossWorlds Mechanic: On lap two, races warp to one of 15 unique tracks. The final lap returns to the original track with new paths and hazards.
- Rival System: A randomly assigned CPU rival taunts you with unique dialogue and enhanced AI.
- Gadgets: You can choose from 24 characters (Sonic, Shadow, Sage, etc.), 45 vehicles (Power, Handling, Hover), and 30+ Gadgets for stat boosts.
- Soundtrack: Nearly 100 tracks, including classics like Escape From the City (unlocked via Time Trials), with customizable playlists that transition seamlessly across laps.
Esports Impact
While Sonic Racing: Crossworlds may not have an Esports presence anytime soon, it is for sure that the competitive scene that it will foster, will be an interesting one. With a lot of focus on PvP and multiplayer, Crossworlds’ competitive environment has the possibility to go on strong for years and maybe one day gain enough action to organize or get featured in a pro tournament.