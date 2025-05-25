When Do MultiVersus Servers Go Offline?
Warner Bros.' free fighting game MultiVersus launched in May 2024, including a host of characters from its most beloved franchises. Scooby-Doo's Shaggy, Adventure Time's Finn, Jake and Marceline and DC's Superman and Batman all had places in its hero roster. After only a year online, MultiVersus is now shutting down its online servers following poor reception. Here's a full explainer of when servers will go offline and what it means for the game.
MultiVersus' Final Season 5 Shutdown
On January 31 2025, MultiVersus announced it would end seasonal updates following its Season 5 release. In addition, the game would shut down all online support and end premium currency in-game purchases. After MultiVerse goes offline, it will become delisted and will no longer be available for download on any of its host platforms (Steam, the Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store).
The decision arises following poor critical reception and Warner Bros.' decision to shutter MultiVersus' development studio, Player First Games. MultiVersus states on its blog:
"We want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey."
MultiVersus Server Shutdown Dates
All Multiversus servers will reportedly go down on Friday, May 30, 2025. This will occur at 9 AM PT. Since exact shutdown times will vary depending on the player's server location, here's a conversion for other time zones:
- PT: 9 AM
- CT: 11 AM
- ET: 12 PM
- Brazil: 1 PM
- London: 5 PM
- CET: 6 PM
- India: 9:30 PM
- KST/JST: 1 AM (May 31)
Just to recap, after MultiVersus servers go down:
- Players can no longer purchase Gleamium, the game's premium currency.
- Players can no longer access online servers.
- Players can no longer download the game from its host platforms.
Esports Impact
MultiVersus' shutdown arrives as DC restructures its video game priorities. While the Warner Bros. franchise is moving away from the FGC, it will reportedly partake in a Fortnite collaboration later this year to celebrate Superman 2025's release. This may be a favorable business move for Warner Bros. as Riot Games will soon release a free-to-play fighting game, 2XKO, which would have directly competed with MultiVersus and held a much larger audience upon launch. A Fortnite collab lets Warner Bros. directly involve itself in an existing esports title without experiencing a riskier organic player-base growth process.