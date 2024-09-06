When does Dr Disrespect Go Live?
Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has announced his return and we now know exactly when it is.
The Doc took a few weeks of "vacation" after he was all but canceled for admitting to DMing a minor. He has since deleted the tweet that stated he was using Twitch to talk to an underaged fan and has been sharing cryptic updates with fans, including banners with murky waters and even a video of him speeding toward the Arena.
Yesterday, Dr Disrespect said that he was coming back today. Here's all we know about the return stream.
When Is the Dr Disrespect Return Stream?
The Dr Disrespect stream is at 11 AM PST on Friday, September 6.
He announced the stream on X just 30 minutes before. Ahead of this tweet, fans were unsure what exactly Doc's return would be. He had even joked about gaming streams being a "snoozefest," hinting at a possible pivot in his career. Fans were unclear if this meant moving to Kick or even pursuing other forms of entertainment outside of streaming.
Where To Watch Dr Disrespect Stream
The Dr Disrespect return stream will be on YouTube. Here is his official livestream link.
It's interesting that his livestream is on YouTube since his account was demonetized over the controversy. The stream is being called "The Truth," which could mean Doc is planning to talk about what happened or discuss his future career plans with fans.
There are already over 18K fans waiting for the livestream to begin despite many mocking him on social media and begging him to quit after what he did.