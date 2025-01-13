When Does Marvel Rivals Season 1 Start and End? Full timeline
It is time to enter an entirely new battle, joining up with members of the Fantastic Four to take on Dracula in Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.
Season 1: Eternal Night Falls will be the first full season of content for Marvel Rivals and is scheduled to run for three months, with content split into two distinct halves. There will be downtime before all of the new content, including Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman go live in the game, and here is a full breakdown for when you can get back in the action.
When Does Marvel Rivals Season 1 Start?
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls begins on Jan. 10 with a coordinated global release going live after the NetEase Games team completes scheduled server maintenance on Jan. 9.
According to the developers, Season 1 maintenance will begin on Jan. 9 at 11pm PT and conclude on Jan. 10 at 1:10am PT. During that time all game servers will be offline and players will be unable to access the game while the new content is being implemented.
Once servers are back online, Season 1 will be officially underway. Here is a full list of key launch times across global regions for you to keep track of on Jan. 10.
Time Zone
Launch Time
PST
1:10am
CST
3:10am
EST
4:10am
BRT
6:10am
BST
10:10am
CEST
11:10am
SAST
11:10am
GST
1:10pm
KST
6:10pm
JST
6:10pm
AEDT
8:10pm
When Does Season 1 End?
We don't have an exact end time for Season 1, just like we didn't have one for Season 0 outside of the battle pass' countdown timer. However, we do know the second half of the season will launch in six to seven weeks with the release of the Human Torch and The Thing, with the season likely ending on April 11.