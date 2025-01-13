Esports illustrated

When Does Marvel Rivals Season 1 Start and End? Full timeline

Screenshot via NetEase Games

It is time to enter an entirely new battle, joining up with members of the Fantastic Four to take on Dracula in Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls will be the first full season of content for Marvel Rivals and is scheduled to run for three months, with content split into two distinct halves. There will be downtime before all of the new content, including Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman go live in the game, and here is a full breakdown for when you can get back in the action.

When Does Marvel Rivals Season 1 Start? 

Marvel Rivals Fantastic Four
Screenshot via NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls begins on Jan. 10 with a coordinated global release going live after the NetEase Games team completes scheduled server maintenance on Jan. 9.

According to the developers, Season 1 maintenance will begin on Jan. 9 at 11pm PT and conclude on Jan. 10 at 1:10am PT. During that time all game servers will be offline and players will be unable to access the game while the new content is being implemented.

Related Article: Full Marvel Rivals Season 1 Jan. 10 Patch Notes and Balance Adjustments

Once servers are back online, Season 1 will be officially underway. Here is a full list of key launch times across global regions for you to keep track of on Jan. 10.

Time Zone

Launch Time

PST

1:10am

CST

3:10am

EST

4:10am

BRT

6:10am

BST

10:10am

CEST

11:10am

SAST

11:10am

GST

1:10pm

KST

6:10pm

JST

6:10pm

AEDT

8:10pm

When Does Season 1 End?

We don't have an exact end time for Season 1, just like we didn't have one for Season 0 outside of the battle pass' countdown timer. However, we do know the second half of the season will launch in six to seven weeks with the release of the Human Torch and The Thing, with the season likely ending on April 11.

