When Does MultiVersus Go Offline? Shut Down Times, Offline Modes, and More
Less than a year after the game was fully released, Warner Bros. Games is shutting MultiVersus down following one last season of content.
Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have confirmed Season 5 will be the final content drop for MultiVersus. Once that season concludes, the game will be taken completely offline and no longer be available to download on all platforms for any new players. If you are a MultiVersus player or want to give the game a try before it goes away, here is a full guide to what will happen to the game over the next several months as it sunsets.
When Does MultiVersus Shut Down?
MultiVersus will “shut down” on May 30 at 9am PT. This is when Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games say Season 5 will conclude, and the game will be fully taken offline across platforms.
This means that, on May 30, the game will be removed and no longer available to download from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store. All online game modes and content will also be unavailable after this too, seemingly including the ability to update the game to the latest and final version.
WB Games has already turned off the ability to purchase items with real money via microtransactions as of Jan. 31, though any currency players already have can still be used in-game.
Will MultiVersus Get More Updates? - MultiVersus Season 5 Schedule
After May 30, MultiVersus will receive no further updates and the game will go completely offline. Season 5 is the last scheduled content drop for the game, running from Feb. 4 to May 30.
Between Feb. 4 and May 30 at 9am PT, MultiVersus will run Season 5 with two new characters, a 70-tier Battle Pass, and fresh events and challenges. No additional content is planned for MultiVersus and this is very likely going to be the final update the game ever receives, as it will be delisted from Steam following the shut down.
Aquaman will be available on Feb. 4 as the first reward on the new battle pass, which will also be free to all players. Lola Bunny will be an “immediate” unlock through login rewards. These will be the last two characters released for the game, bringing the total roster of the game to 35 after Season 5.
Will MultiVersus Be Playable After Servers Shut Down?
MultiVersus will still be playable after May 30 with a huge list of asterisks since it will only function in a few specific ways.
On May 30, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games will shut down all of MultiVersus’ servers, taking the game offline while also removing it from online stores. This means it is unavailable for new players to download or existing players to update, and there is no mention of whether existing players can still redownload the game.
According to WB Games, there will be “an option to play MultiVersus offline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three players.”
Players looking to play MultiVersus offline will need to install or download the final update of the game before servers go offline on May 30. WB Games says doing this will create a local save connected to your account on whatever platform you use, allowing you “to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.”
That wording makes it sound like players will only have access to the characters and content they have unlocked themselves before the servers go offline. This could change based on player feedback prior to the shutdown, but for now, you might want to use your in-game currency to unlock as many characters as you can.
Can You Get MultiVersus Refunds?
Refunds have been a major talking point around MultiVersus since the game originally launched as an open beta in July 2022. Unfortunately, it does not appear there will be any kind of refunds offered prior to the game being taken offline on May 30.
Back when the game released its open beta in July 2022, players could still purchase Founder’s Packs and various Gleamium bundles to purchase items—then the game was taken offline less than a year later before relaunching in May 2024. Players at the time argued that anyone who made purchases in the open beta should be refunded, though WB Games did not do so, instead referring players to marketplaces like Steam’s refund policies if they had concerns.
When MultiVersus did relaunch, players who played in the open beta were able to retain any unlocked characters and items in the full version of the game, along with some other bonuses. Now that the game is seemingly going offline permanently, however, WB Games has once again stated that the move “does not change any current refund policies or terms offered by the storefront(s) from which content was previously purchased.”
If you are going to attempt to get a refund for any MultiVersus purchases, it looks like you will need to go through the support systems for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games.
