When Does the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 Patch Release?
The next major Marvel Rivals update is about to drop even more content for the free-to-play title, including another trip to a New York overrun by vampires.
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launches its second part on Feb. 21. This will completely change how the game is played thanks to new heroes, a new map, and balance adjustments for more than half of the playable roster. Here is everything you need to know about when this update goes live and how to prepare for it.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 goes live on Feb. 21, with the update for that release set for 1am PT. This does not mean that the patch will be available at that time, however.
The Marvel Rivals team has warned that the maintenance for Season 1 Part 2 is what will start at 1am. Downtime for this update is supposed to last around three hours but could be shortned or lengthened depending on progress made on the patch itself.
During that time, players will be unable to access the game at all. That means no playing matches, entering the practice range, or checking out the new items coming to the shop.
Everything Included in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part Patch
Season 1 Part 2 will include multiple new pieces of content, including two new heroes, a handful of new cosmetics, one new map, and a massive set of balance adjustments.
The Feb. 21 patch does a lot to address some overpowered and underutilized heroes. From nerfing the Ultimates for several Strategists to giving Vanguard players more to work with outside of the dual-shield picks of Magneto and Doctor Strange, there is a lot to dig into.
Major Meta Changes - Ranked and Esports
Along with existing heroes getting changed around, Human Torch and The Thing will be officially added to the game as a Duelist and Vanguard respectively. This duo completes the Fantastic Four and look to be dynamic additions to their roles that should dominate usage rates for at least the first week after launch.
As for the new map, it is another look at a New York controlled by Dracula as players venture into Empire of the Eternal Night: Central Park. As a Convergence map, one team must capture a point and then escort a convoy to its destination while the other attempts to stop them. Blade and Dracula can be seen with in-game models on this map too!
Notably, this update will not include a ranked reset. The Marvel Rivals team backtracked on the idea of demoting players on their ranked grind midseason and instead will let players keep the rank they have when Season 1 Part 1 ends. However, you will still need to play a minimum of 10 competitive games to get the new rewards for Part 2.