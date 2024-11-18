Who is Connol in Arcane Season 2?
Arcane Season 2 has introduced plenty of memorable characters. Street orphan Isha and enforcer Maddie are among the new faces viewers have seen. League of Legends Champions Ambessa, Jinx, Vi and Singed also return. In Act 2, fans finally learn the identity of Jinx and Vi's parents and see their mother, Felicia, in a flashback. Here's everything we know about Jinx and Vi's father Connol, their mother Felicia and the flashback.
Who is Connol in Arcane?
In Arcane Season 2 Episode 5, Jinx and Vi's parents' identities are revealed in a flashback. Connol is Jinx and Vi's father. Their mother, Felicia, mentions the name to Vander and Silco in a conversation inside The Last Drop. She speaks about her pregnancy, saying she hasn't told Connol yet and is nervous.
Is Connol Alive in Arcane?
Connol is not alive in the Arcane universe. He and Felicia were both killed in an altercation with enforcers from Piltover. After Connol and Felicia's deaths, Jinx and Vi were put in Vander's care.
Felicia in Arcane: Jinx and Vi's Mother
Vi and Jinx's mother Felicia is tall with dark blue hair and blue-grey eyes. She wears her hair in a braid like Jinx. In the flashback, she speaks with Vander and Silco about her anxiety over pregnancy and parenting. She expresses worry about how dangerous the undercity is and the kind of world her kids will have to grow up in, saying "I can't protect her from all the [stuff] down here." Vander reassures her and says "You'll be a great mother." Felicia tells Vander and Silco "You two are going to figure this [thing] out. You're not allowed to fail anymore. For her. For me"
Vander suggests the name Violet for Felicia's daughter. It's possible that Vander and Silco are Jinx and Vi's godfathers. More information about Jinx and Vi's parents will likely emerge in Season 2 Act 3, which will release on November 26 2024.