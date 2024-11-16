Who is Felicia in Arcane Season 2?
Arcane Season 2 Act II was officially released on November 16, 2024, as the penultimate act of the popular animated series.
The second act of Arcane Season 2 unveiled several new plotlines and developments that have left many with a range of sadness and happiness. Arcane Season 2 Act II added even more layers to the battle between Piltover and Zaun through further character developments that already have fans wanting to watch the final three episodes of Arcane Season 2.
However, one of the biggest moments of Arcane Season 2 Act II surrounds the introduction of a new character named Felicia. Here is what you need to know about Felicia and why she is important to Arcane Season 2.
Beware: There will be spoilers surrounding Arcane Season 2 Act II so if you have not watched the recently released episodes, be sure to watch them before moving forward.
Is Felicia in Arcane Season 2 Jinx and Vi’s Mother?
Felicia is Vi and Jinx’s mother!
Felicia was first introduced to viewers during Season 2 Episode 5, “Blisters and Bedrock” during a fight between Warwick, Jinx, and Vi. Having heard the monster call her by her real name, “Powder”, Jinx aimed to convince Vi that Warwick was indeed their father, Vander. After much fighting and hesitation, Vi lets down her guard and shouts, “Vander!”, sending Warwick into an immediate flashback.
The flashback features Vander as a bartender meeting a pregnant Felicia. At the bar, they are unsure of what to name their incoming baby girl. Vander then suggests naming the child “Violet,” which is Vi’s real name.
They talk about how they hope for a better future in Zaun through the leadership of Vander and Silco. However, it is later revealed that both Felicia and Connol, Jinx and Vi's father, passed away in the war between Piltover and Zaun, leaving Vander as the surrogate father to Jinx and Vi. While it is a sad moment to know that Felicia is no longer alive, it is a moment that leads to a reunion between Vander, Jinx, and Vi that reunites the estranged sisters in Arcane Season 2.
When will Arcane Season 2 Act III Come Out?
Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12 am PT is when Arcane Season 2 Act III comes out.
With only one more set of episodes left to be released, it will be interesting to see the story all come together.
