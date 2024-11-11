Who is Isha in Arcane Season 2?
The second season of Arcane has quickly made up for the three years of lost time as the popular animated series has introduced a number of new characters.
Season two of Arcane and the show’s $250 million budget have already pulled fans back into the polarising duality of Piltover and Zaun as the war between the two cities continues. Throughout this battle, fans have been experiencing a sum of new information in the form of new characters in season two. However, one of the new characters that has caught the attention of many Arcane fans is a character named Isha, aka “Baby Jinx.”
Here is everything you need to know about Isha, who she is and her importance in Arcane Season 2.
There will be Arcane Season 2 Spoilers ahead. Those that have not tuned into Season 2 Act I of Arcane should be sure to watch the first act before going any further in this article.
Who is Isha in Arcane Season 2?
Isha, also referred to as “Baby Jinx” is a brand new character whose first Season 2 appearance comes in Episode 2, “Watch it All Burn”. Viewers first get a glimpse of Isha running away from a group of Zaun thugs where she bites one of them after being cornered.
We then see her attempt to make a jump across a broken pathway before falling two stories onto Jinx who breaks her fall. Jinx finally puts a stop to the chase when she shoots the three Zaun thugs as Isha runs after her as she walks away from everything.
This starts a relationship where Jinx acts as a mentor to Isha who begins to idolize her for saving her life.
The Importance of Baby Jinx in Arcane Season 2
Jinx would be dead without Isha in Arcane Season 2.
While it is a blunt way to state things, it is simply the truth as Vi was ready to kill Jinx during their climactic fight during Season 2 Episode 3, “Finally Got the Name Right”. It wasn’t until Isha came out of nowhere to protect Jinx from Vi, who ultimately spared both of their lives.
Additionally, Baby Jinx drives a major disagreement between Vi and Caitlyn, the latter wanting to kill both Jinx and Isha as part of the driving motives for creating Caitlyn’s Strike Squad.
What is “Isha’s Song”?
Isha’s Song is technically the Arcane viewer's first introduction to the new character, as the song was first released on YouTube on November 7, 2024, two days before the official release of Arcane Season 2. The music video features clips from the first two seasons of Arcane, such as the relationship between Powder and Vi, as well as a preview of Isha’s first chase scene. That ultimately leads before previewing Jinx alongside Isha, who is eventually seen sporting a new blue hair color similar to Jinx. The song’s music video also drives the similarities between Silco and Jinx’s relationship to the new one forming between Jinx and Isha.
Isha’s Song was written by Zheng Nan and Lyu Yiqiu and was performed by musical artist, Eason Chan.
That is everything we know so far about Isha (Baby Jinx) in teh second season of Arcane. It will be interesting to see how their relationship develops in the coming acts of Arcane Season 2. The second act will be released on Saturday November 16, 2024 at 12am PT.
