Widespread Xbox Outage — What We Know
Players across various live service games including Madden 25, Fortnite, Valorant and more are experiencing issues logging in and launching games on Xbox. While these initially appeared to be isolated, Xbox has now confirmed that the issues is on the console's side.
According to DownDetector, mass outage reports came flooding in beginning around 6:30 am ET on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. The majority of reported outages are on the inability to log in to various games.
The Xbox live status website shows major outages across the following services:
- Account & Profile
- Friends & Social Activity
- Cloud gaming & Remote Play
The ability to launch games is also limited.
At time of writing, Xbox has not provided a timeline for a fix to these issues. To stay up to date on the Xbox server status, follow XboxSupport on X/Twitter and monitor the severity of the outage on DownDetector.
PlayStation experienced a similar outage issue last night with players reporting widespread issues with server connections, but that problem appears to have been resolved overnight.