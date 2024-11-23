Will Arcane Have a Season 3?
Arcane's Season 2 has just concluded, and fans wonder if the series will return. Here's everything we know about whether Arcane will have a third season and what's next for the League of Legends cinematic universe.
Will Arcane Have a Third Season?
Arcane will not have a third season. Marc Merrill, co-founder of Riot Games, confirmed in a Reddit comment that "Arcane was always written to be two seasons". He did comment that Riot Games internally considered splitting the budget to produce five seasons, but ultimately decided against it.
When explaining why the company chose to limit Arcane to two seasons, Merrill stated "The creative and making something great" is Riot Games' priority, and staying true to that vision "isn't easy [and they can't] pump these things out like a factory." Arcane reportedly cost over 250 million USD to create. Merrill notes that the market for "high-quality adult-focused animation didn't exist before Arcane" so producing the series was a gamble.
Will There Be More League of Legends Series?
Riot Games is planning to expand the League of Legends universe with more projects. In the same Reddit comment, Marc Merrill confirmed that "We have also always envisioned telling more stories and continuing to expand the universe." These projects will likely include more series, as Arcane's co-creator Christian Linke has also said that "Arcane was always considered a first step" and Riot Games is "currently developing a bunch of follow-up projects."
Season 2 Act 3's conclusion may tease possible future projects, as its bright "The End" shot seems to glitch. A main character's fate is also ambiguous, which leaves room for future follow-up plots. While this could simply be the series' attempt to close on a slightly unclear note, every bit of evidence we have from Riot Games suggests that the story of Jinx and Vi is over and new stories across Runeterra will be told next.