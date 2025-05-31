Will Neff Leaves OTK - End of an Era?
2024 was a challenging year for esports and content organization OTK. After controversial statements landed him in hot water, co-founder and the most-watched streamer in the organization, Asmongold, stepped down from leadership and away from the organization. Then, as the year ended, OTK announced layoffs of multiple staff members.
Now, the creator that joined the organization last year has announced he's peacing out. Here's everything we know about Will Neff's departure from OTK.
Will Neff Announces Departure from OTK
On Friday, May 30 around 5pm PT, Will Neff sent out a short tweet stating that he was "parting ways with OTK."
"I'm so thankful for my time with them and wish them nothing but good fortune in all their future endeavors." Neff turned off replies to the tweet and did not elaborate any further on his decision. At time of writing, the official OTK account has not reposted Neff's announcement or made its own post. Often, esports organizations will create a post thanking players/creators for their time with the org.
While the members of OTK have been quiet about the announcement on social media, co-founder NMPLoL did respond to fans voicing concern in the community Discord. He confirmed that the organization has more content in the works and the remaining members are "more motivated than ever."
Reactions to the announcement have been mixed. Some on the OTK subreddit have said that OTK failed to use Neff's experience as an event host and pre-taped personality effectively. Others simply bemoaned that the organization was already effectively defunct after the departure of Asmongold.
The organization has faced controversy and departures nearly since its inception. Before Asmongold, popular World of Warcraft commentator Rich Campbell and OTK parted ways after Campbell was accused of sexual misconduct by a former partner. That same year, Mizkif was embroiled in a scandal and accused of covering up misconduct by another streamer. Both were co-founders of the organization alongside Asmongold.
Who is Will Neff?
Will Neff is a content creator based in Los Angeles, California best known as a Twitch livestreamer. According to Sullygnome, Neff has amassed over 500,000 followers on the platform and has averaged just under 5,000 viewers over the last year.
He also hosts the Fear& podcast with fellow streamers QTCinderella, AustinShow, and political commentary streamer Hasan Piker. Piker and Asmongold have been engaged in a bit of back and forth drama over the last few days after the former reacted to the news that Asmongold was interested in helping Elon Musk make livestreaming on X an actual thing.
Neff had been involved with OTK content for several years, helping to host live events and participate in content. He officially joined the roster in February 2024. Since then, fans have been critical of the organization's lack of big ticket events and collaborations. It is also worth noting that the founding members of OTK all live and stream from Texas while Neff is based in LA.
There is little concrete information available about Neff's decision to leave the organization. It is possible that he will elaborate either on his personal stream or on Fear& in the coming days. At a time when esports organizations are struggling across the board to find effective methods for content creation, many stakeholders across the space will be looking at how OTK approaches its roster and event planning going forward.
While OTK seems to have fully shifted away from supporting esports events like the World of Warcraft Race to World First, it still has one other avenue to potentially impact the future of esports. OTK also operates the video game publishing entity Mad Mushroom as well as the indie game showcase the OTK Games Expo. Incidentally, a game showcase livestream would have been a perfect opportunity to utilize Neff's experience as a host.