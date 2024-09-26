OTK's Will Neff Banned on Twitch
Twitch streamer and member of content creator group OTK Will Neff has received a 48 hour ban on Twitch.
According to StreamerBans, this is Neff's third ban on the streaming platform.
While Twitch does not yet publicly state the reason for bans, the reaction, and Neff himself, seem to universally believe that the ban is a result of his most recent livestream where he was broadcasting a movie to his audience.
The infringing vod has been removed from Twitch and Will Neff's channel is currently unable to be searched on the platform.
According to one user on X/Twitter, the ban occurred near the end of a broadcast of Shawshank Redemption.
