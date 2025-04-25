Winter Soldier is Getting a Thunderbolts Skin in Marvel Rivals
Bucky Barnes is a fan-favorite character for his gritty personality and complex character arc. Before becoming the Winter Soldier, he was Captain America's childhood friend and loyal sidekick. In media, Bucky is often overshadowed by his patriotic counterpart, but in Marvel Rivals, he thrives: Winter Soldier was one of the most popular and powerful Heroes in Season 1. Bucky will soon step into the spotlight again with an upcoming skin inspired by Marvel's movie Thunderbolts. New images of the cosmetic have just emerged — let's explore everything we know about the Winter Soldier's Thunderbolts Marvel Rivals skin.
New Winter Soldier Thunderbolts Skin
With Thunderbolts' movie release approaching on May 2 2025, Marvel's promotion is in full swing. Alongside some teaser clips, a recent Twitch stream has revealed the final design for Bucky's Thunderbolts-themed skin.
The outfit shows Bucky in a utilitarian blue jumpsuit with black tactical gear. He wears a utility belt and combat boots, and is bare-faced without his mask. This Winter Soldier skin also has a unique MVP animation, which shows Bucky swerving on a motorcycle before taking off his sunglasses while a car explodes behind him. It will certainly be perfect for aura farming after intense games.
In addition to the base skin, players can obtain a Winter Soldier Nameplate and a Winter Soldier Spray. The nameplate simply displays Bucky's face, while the spray shows him riding a motorcycle with bright purple and orange colors.
When Will the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts Skin Be Released?
The Winter Soldier Thunderbolts skin will reportedly arrive to the game on Thursday, May 1 2025. This is one day before the Thunderbolts movie releases. Its exact release time is 10:00 PM ET.
- PT: 7:00 PM
- CT: 9:00 PM
- ET: 10:00 PM
- Brazil: 11:00 PM
- CET: 4:00 AM (Next day)
- JST/KST: 11:00 AM (Next day)
How to Get the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts Marvel Rivals Skin
Players can obtain the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts skin from the Marvel Rivals Store tab on the title's home screen. It will most likely be a paid skin, so players should stock up on Units if they plan to purchase.
Esports Impact
In late Season 1, Winter Soldier was one of Marvel Rivals' most broken characters. His Ultimate could decimate an entire opposing team in seconds, and he was a frequent ban pick. However, he was swiftly nerfed in Season 2, and now sits near the bottom of the Marvel Rivals leaderboard as one of the most ineffective high-rank Heroes. According to stat tracker website rivalsmeta.com, Bucky has only a 43.6% win rate in Diamond+.
Bucky's decreasing win rate also sliced his pick rate in half between Season 1 and Season 2. A new Winter Soldier skin could encourage experimentation and cycle him back into games while retaining his lower power level.
What Other Thunderbolts Characters Could Join Marvel Rivals?
Winter Soldier may be the most famous Thunderbolts member, but his buddies also pack a punch in combat and would fit right into Marvel Rivals. Here are a few other heroes who could possibly see Marvel Rivals appearances or skins:
- White Widow / Yelena Belova: Yelena and Bucky were released together in a recent Fortnite skin pack, so it's not far-fetched to imagine her joining Marvel Rivals. While Yelena trained alongside the original Black Widow, she has a distinct skill set and a different costume. It could be advantageous for Marvel to add her to the game if Thunderbolts does well.
- Red Guardian: An 'evil version of Captain America', Alexei Shostakov serves as Russia's Red Guardian. The two were enemies during the Cold War.
- Jonathan Walker: John Walker served as a fake Captain America, implanted by the government after Cap's disappearance. Since his character and Cap's are so interconnected, he could always arrive as a simple skin or recolor option.
- Ghost: Ava Starr, also known as 'Ghost', will reportedly appear in the Thunderbolts movie. Ghost is a superhuman whose body carries quantum superpowers. She can pass through solids and become invisible. Her powers could make her an interesting potential Marvel Rivals Hero.