This is the Best World of Warcraft Race to World First Ever, and it's This Guy's Fault
The World of Warcraft Race to World First is a truly unique and special esports event. It can only happen whenever Blizzard releases a new raid into its groundbreaking MMO, and once the final boss falls the raiding esports scene is effectively dead until the next race gets underway.
This is why raids like the Liberation of Undermine cause so much disappointment among fans of the race. When one guild is able to easily take down that last boss without much real competition, or the race simply ends too quickly, we know we won't get another chance at that sweet, sweet end of race tension for another 4-6 months, sometimes longer is Blizzard is pivoting to ANOTHER new style of expansion release.
Thankfully, the finale of The War Within not only has not disapointed, but it is shaping up to be the greatest race we've ever seen. If you aren't actively tuning in right this second, give me a few moments to convince you why you MUST tune in as soon as possible.
Dimensius is So Hard
22 hours ago at time of writing, Team Liquid guild leader Maximum released a clip to his YouTube channel stating that the boss would be dead on August 22. It is now the morning of August 23, and while Dimensius has a very low health total in its final phase on Liquid's best attempt, it appears the race is far from over.
In fact, the boss is so difficult that Team Liquid made one of the most difficult decisions any guild must face in the Race to World First: to go to bed. For the last several years, the RWF has been a competition between two guilds. You have Team Liquid raiding from North America and Echo Esports on the European servers. Because raids release 12-16 hours apart between NA and EU, the guilds are active during their local daytime. While this is great for viewers because there's effectively zero time when someone isn't live for you to watch, it also means it's entirely possible that you will lose the race while you are asleep and the guild across the ocean is taking those final life points off the boss.
After a full day of work on Dimensius, Liquid was only able to reach 17.2% on the final phase. Because the boss is so difficult and requires so much coordination, perfect positioning, and one of the tightest DPS checks in history, the guild determined that staying up any later would result in no further progress. They resolved to "take a 9 hour break," get some rest, and return to work first thing in the morning.
Of course, that opens the door to Echo, who have successfully won races in the past while Liquid slept or were starting their day. As you read this, Echo are likely in the midst of yet another attempt at whittling down that final bit of HP to catch up to Liquid — or maybe they've gotten the kill before I'm even able to publish this article.
Should Blizzard Nerf Dimensius?
Dimensius is a fascinating and ideal final boss for fans of the race. It's a 10+-minute fight with mechanics at every phase that can easily lead to a wipe. Players need to play perfectly and succeed in multiple tight DPS checks. At the current gear level available to the best players in the world, the only way to secure a kill is to down Dimensius within a few seconds of his enrage mechanic killing everyone. But the final phase is so tight that you need every player alive, and there are just so many ways to die.
But these guilds have done the math. They have found the numbers time and time again to squeeze that extra bit of damage out in these tight damage windows. Max and other experts clearly think the boss can be killed. It can happen any pull if all 20 players play perfectly.
Blizzard — please do not nerf this boss.
A Real 3-Horse Race...Finally
Thanks to the difficulty of this final boss, we now have the best experience a Race to World First viewer can get. Assuming Echo does not find a miracle kill in the next few hours, we will have the very best guilds in the world in any pull territory at the exact same time. Viewers will be able to watch a pull on Team Liquid's channel, then immediately swap over to Echo - or monitor both at the same time knowing a win could suddenly happen at any moment.
We haven't had a race this tight since Fyrakk at the end of the Dragonflight expansion. While that raid may be controversial for its punishing difficulty curve, no race fan could deny its finale. Whatever your opinions of Fyrakk as a WoW player ro fight design opinion-haver, it made for one of the most thrilling viewing experiences of all time.
But now, Dimensius is offering us a brand new angle. For the first time ever, Method, the guild that started the modern Race to World First era, has caught up to Echo and Liquid. All three guilds are progressing the final phase of the fight at the same time. We have never had an actual three-horse race in the history of the RWF as a viewer experience.
While it is highly unlikely that Method are able to pull ahead and claim the win, this will be the truest test of how close they are to the other guilds that we've ever seen. It's even possible that one fo the Chinese guilds, permanently out of contention in most races due to receiving the patch so much later, could catch up. You simply could not ask for a better finale to The War Within.
At time of writing, the standings are as follows:
- Team Liquid: 17.2% in Phase 3
- Echo Esports: 22% in Phase 3
- Method: 37.8% in Phase 3
- Huoguo Hero: 42.7% in Phase 2.1
How to Watch the World of Warcraft Race to World First
You need to tune in as soon as possible because a kill could happen at any time. All three guilds in contention are actively broadcasting their progress and will stay live for as long as it takes to make Dimensius explode — whether that's a few hours or several days.
You can see the current standings on the overlay of any broadcast, and then hop to whichever guild is in the middle of a Phase 3 pull. Get in here and close out the expansion with an epic finish.