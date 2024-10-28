World's Greatest Gamer 2: Games, Competitors, Schedule
Popular YouTuber Ludwig has announced the World's Greatest Gamer 2024 competition via X, which will be held on November 2nd-3rd and include a variety of widely-known live streamers. The competition will feature big names likelast year's champion Void and recently-retired Valorant star TenZ, so quite the lineup will be competing for the esteemed title.
Games included range from Valorant to Beat Saber. Since there are more than just the typical eSport games in the lineup, this tournament will be unpredictable and particularly unique. The picture below details the games that will be featured during World's Greatest Gamer 2024, although it's not a full list.
Confirmed Games include:
- League of Legends
- Killer Queen
- Deadlock
- Valorant
- Crab Game
- Google Games
- Rivals of Aether 2
- Mario Party Jamboree
- Gorilla Tag
- Mario Kart 8
- Jackbox Party Pack 6
- Teamfight Tactics
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- NEW World Championship
- Beat Saber
- Golf With Your Friends
- And more...
The theme will be Heroes vs Villains, with each competitor fighting for a specific side. We've listed every influencer taking part in the World's Greatest Gamer below.
Heroes
Villains
Zekken (To Be Replaced)
Etoiles
TenZ
Hafu
Truly Tenzin
KatGunn
erobb221
Punkdagod
xChocoBars
Leffen
Adapt
tuonto
boxbox
Wolfe Glick
JerAx
Vinnie Hacker
Void
iiTzTimmy
supertf
Foolish
