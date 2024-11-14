Player Housing & More – What We Know About WoW Midnight
With the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct taking place yesterday, Blizzard unveiled plans for all things Warcraft. This included remasters of the original Warcraft 1 and 2 RTS games, an entire 2.0 update to Warcraft 3: Reforged, Warcraft Rumble updates, Hearthstone expansions and mini sets, the future of The War Within, and some new details about the next WoW expansion: Midnight.
World of Warcraft: The War Within has been out for a while now and has been largely successful. It's currently experiencing its own 20th-anniversary celebration and is being enjoyed by most. It's fun to enjoy the current game, but it's also fun to look forward at what's to come. Let's take a look at all we know about WoW's 11th expansion, Midnight.
Will World of Warcraft Have Player Housing?
Yes, player housing is finally coming to World of Warcraft in its next expansion. Not much is currently known about what player housing will allow for. In the reveal video, an alliance character walks in from the outside, sits down near a fire in a little cottage, and drinks from a mug. There is furniture and weapons hanging off the wall. It could be teasing of features, it could also just be set design for a nice video.
Player housing was originally supposed to be in vanilla World of Warcraft way back in 2004. It was even tested in early WoW testing with a portal actually in game in Stormwind until Cataclysm. It was, however, scrapped due to time constraints and players have been asking for it ever since.
The closest players ever got to experiencing player housing in World of Warcraft was with the Garrison system in Warlords of Draenor. This ultimately left a lot to be desired and came with it a whole treasure trove of other problems that don't really matter for the purposes of this article.
After all these years, plus one more, it's finally coming.
Everything Else We Know About Midnight
There is not much currently confirmed about what Midnight will entail. We know it's act 2 in the World Soul Saga and we know that it will heavily focus on the Void, apart from that, details are sparing. Here's what we know:
- A section of the Blizzard team is already working on Midnight now and has been since before The War Within's launch
- Players will return to a revamped Quel'Thalas
- The void will be attempting to take control of the Sunwell and plunge Azeroth into total darkness
- Players will unify various Elven tribes and fight alongside the Light to stop the Void
- Developers are aware that the zones they're working on are smaller than the typical zone added in modern expansions
This is all the confirmed information we have about Midnight, more is of course going to come out as The War Within progresses and we learn more about Xal'Atath's plans and Midnight's release gets closer.
When Does World of Warcraft Midnight Release?
Blizzard has not provided an official release date for Midnight at this time. Fan speculation based on the 2025 roadmap suggests that the final patch for The War Within could put the release date in early 2025. WoW analysis and news outlet Blizzard Watch has predicted a WoW Midnight release date of February 26, 2026.