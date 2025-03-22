How to Choose the Best Car in Wreckfest 2
Gamers looking for the next great racing game with some demolition involved will be infatuated with the new Wreckfest 2 game and its lineup of vehicles.
On Thursday, the game was released as early access on Steam as the developers look to get feedback from the gaming community on what can be improved in the game before its official release. Racers will have the option to pick from four different vehicles and two new additions to the game. The four vehicles in the game include the following:
- RoadSlayer
- Rocket
- Striker (New)
- Ginger (New)
Each vehicle has some unique qualities that separates themselves from the other. This includes how well they drive on dirt roads or who can cause more damage. Some will have better speed to drive on with the more paved roads.
Here's a guide on the vehicles to race and collide in Wreckfest 2 and which cars to drive on with the four courses in the game:
RoadSlayer
This American vehicle is described in the game as "The valiant knight of demolition derby racing clad in a muscular steel body and forged with a big beating heart, RoadSlayer slays anyone who dares to cross its path and conquers the track with sheer might."
Using the reliable RoadSlayer will benefit racers as this is the king of derby. It can take a ton of damage and keep gamers in the match. The RoadSlayer helps during races and has enough juice to chase down any vehicle in a race. If racers are looking for one that has a taste of every skillset, this is one of the safer choices to make.
Put RoadSlayer on the Scrapyard course, and it will be able to sustain any hits as well as Speedway, especially in the derby and figure 8 races. It's fun to use in the Testing Grounds as it is all about smashing the rest of the competition.
Rocket
Another American vehicle that the game describes as follows. “Rocket may not look like much, but it features a simple, compact design and a reliable engine that makes it well-suited for any challenge, whether it’s adrenaline-fueled racing or hard-banging demolition derby."
This electrifyingly fast vehicle will give gamers everything a car needs to get through races and derbies. It's got speed, and it isn't afraid to cause some damage to any competition standing in its way.
Speedway is the best course to use Rocket on as it has good control over tough turns and will apply hits to other vehicles in derby and figure 8 challenges. Rocket can be used on all the courses thanks to its versatility
Striker
Striker is one of the two new vehicles added to the game the American vehicle is given a description from the game as, “With its sleek body and scrappy spirit, Striker is a perfect choice for any racer looking first to grab groceries and then leave a trail of wreckage behind - and all this for a shoestring budget.'
The car's name should give races an idea of what Striker can do. This physical vehicle is good to use to commit a hit-and-run with all competitors on the track. Striker moves well on any course and sustains the damage needed to continue through a whole race.
One of the best tracks for Striker is on the Testing Grounds, as the vehicle can target any other car on the course and lay a massive dent on any side of them. Also, it will be good to use on either Scrapyard or Savolax Sandpit, where there are more opportunities for damage to be inflicted.
Ginger
Ginger is the second of the new vehicles and the only one from outside the United States as a European vehicle. Here is the game's description of the car, "Featuring a retro-chic boxy design, Ginger is the epitome of understated cool and the ultimate weapon of choice for those twisty backwood race tracks."
It may not look like the type of car that will blow the dirt off of any road, but this is an effective one to use against any vehicle. Ginger is one of the biggest cars to use as it will do well to smash and dash on any course driven on. Don't worry about taking too much damage, as this will sustain any hit while giving drivers the best control on non-paved roads.
Two courses will fit the style of the vehicle well enough. When racers take part in either Savolax Sandpit or Scrapyard, Ginger can move well on dirt roads, so the turns won't be as vicious on the wheels.
Esports Impact
Getting a feel for all four of the vehicles will help in figuring out which courses are best for them and how to control the car. This will be critical in multiplayer modes when gamers are either racing for first or causing as much destructive chaos as possible. Test each vehicle out on each course first for practice so there is a better idea on how each car drives and then play free on the courses against everyone else.
