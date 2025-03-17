Wreckfest 2 Release Date, Platforms, New Features - Destruction Racing Esports
Racing gamers won't have to wait long to play the latest racing video game.
Wreckfest 2 is on its release week, with plenty of intrigue to come along with it. The game has made several updates from its predecessor that will excite gamers alike.
Here is everything gamers need to know about the game before it comes out.
Wreckfest 2 Release Date
PC players will benefit from getting first dips at playing the game, which will be released on March 20 in early access. The game can be downloaded on Steam. All other platforms' release dates will be announced later.
Which Platforms is Wreckfest 2 Available On?
At its initial launch, it will be available on the PC via Steam. When it becomes available on other platforms, it will be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.
All Features in Wreckfest 2
The game's engine has undergone a major overhaul. It promises a "true-to-life physics simulation engine" that will make it compatible with modern platforms like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Some gameplay improvements include collisions with vehicles, a more robust armor and damage system, and a more detailed damage simulation to make the game more realistic and impactful when taking hits.
There will be more variety in the game modes gamers can play, and there will be head-to-head competitions to participate in. Gamers will have a choice in derby arenas to pick from while playing that made and courses to perform risky jumps from.
Customization is more profound than it has been, as gamers can make the kind of car they want. Once racers create the car they want, they can play them against others online to show off their creativity and take down the competition.
The game's career mode has also been revamped to provide a deeper experience for gamers. The game's online portion allows racers to face off against anyone they want on any of the available courses. There is also the ability to have a split screen for local multiplayer races.
Esports Impact
The game's online portion should grab the attention of esports gamers, as they will be able to compete against other players. While this isn't a typical racing game, it should excite gamers to take advantage of the customization and be competitive on a high level.
The developers appear to be going all-in on making Wreckfest 2 a competitive racer. Online play will include skill-based matchmaking as well as server queues. The Steam page also mentions tournaments to be added during Early Access as well as events that will provide unique in-game rewards. Details are currently scarce about the specific rulesets and balance of competitive play, but dedicated dev support is one of the biggest factors in the long term health of an esport so it's great to see here.
