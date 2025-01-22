Even More X-Men Heroes Leak For Marvel Rivals - Gambit, Rogue, And More
Marvel Rivals just put out a new update to prepare players for the upcoming Spring Festival event, and with that came more leaked information about upcoming heroes from Professor X’s school.
At this point, a majority of upcoming heroes found in the game’s datamined files are X-Men or X-Men adjacent, with another five characters apparently discovered in the latest deep dive. This includes at least two highly-requested Duelists and a Strategist who should bring unique abilities to the game.
In the first wave of leaks from the so-far credible XOXLEAK channel, it was “confirmed” that Gambit will join the game as a Duelist alongside Rogue, who will be a Strategist. Jubilee was also mentioned, though she does not have a specific class attached to her data yet.
Likewise, Beast is listed and has no class either, which is common for incomplete files. The final leaked hero in this batch is Nightcrawler, who is marked as a Duelist.
If you are keeping track, that is five additional X-Men set to join Marvel Rivals as playable characters at some point in the future. We already have an extensive list to pair with them too, so here are all of the Xavier-affiliated mutants, plus a few extras, that could be on the way:
- Beast
- Cyclops
- Colossus
- Deadpool
- Emma Frost
- Gambit
- Jean Grey (Phoenix)
- Jia Jing
- Jubilee
- Locus
- Nightcrawler
- Professor X
- Rogue
A long list of hero abilities for previously leaked characters has also been pulled and translated via machine if you want a few hints at how certain heroes could play. This includes Rogue having the potential ability to acquire other skills from other players and Nightcrawler fielding different combat stances.
There was also more information about The Hood, which points to Parker Robbins being his 616 counterpart who becomes a version of Ghost Rider and that he will be a Vanguard.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Devs Reveal New Hero Release Schedule