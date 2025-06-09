Xbox Ally Revealed: Key Details on Launch Timing, Pricing, and Specs
- The Xbox Ally is set to launch this holiday season, marking the new era of handheld gaming
- See all of the key features, specs, and capabilities of this incredibly powerful handheld console
- Will the future of esports evolve as handheld consoles become the norm?
This holiday season, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally will launch as the newest addition to one of the most competitive markets in gaming: the handheld console market. Announced during the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase, the Xbox Ally is already stealing attention away from the Nintendo Switch 2 and has been the talk of the gaming world the past week. As the clear winner of market share in the handheld sector, the Switch 2 is the standard for gameplay and performance. In the PC gaming sector, we have seen huge improvements in recent years, with consoles like the Steam Deck emerging as very reliable options for casual PC gaming.
Xbox has been building the infrastructure for mobile gaming in recent years with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming that allow you to access your entire Xbox game library remotely on a mobile device. The Ally could be the next major innovation in handheld PC gaming as Xbox opens the door for consumers to play PC and console games on a handheld console. If the Xbox Ally lands well, both the Switch 2 and Steam Deck could be in major trouble.
Xbox Ally: A New Generation of Handheld Gaming
The Xbox Ally X will be the first console of its kind to allow seamless gameplay of both console and PC titles. Operating on a Windows operating system, the Xbox Ally will offer both Xbox Cloud Streaming, and Xbox Play Anywhere. You can access your full library of owned titles as well as Game Pass titles if you are a subscriber. Many of the new titles announced at the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, and Grounded 2 will be available for Game Pass members on release day. With just an Xbox Ally and a subscription to Game Pass, you will be able to play hundreds of premier titles anywhere in the world on the day they are released.
Related Article: Black Ops 7, Invincible Fighting Game: Every Major Game Announcement at Xbox Games Showcase 2025
When Does the Xbox Ally X Release?
The Xbox Ally is currently scheduled to release during the "Holiday 2025" season. There is no official release date scheduled at this time. You can expect the Ally to be released around Black Friday, as holiday shopping peaks and the demand for consoles reaches a yearly high. On the Xbox website, you can sign up to receive email notifications when the consoles officially become available.
How Much Will the Xbox Ally X Cost?
There is no confirmed price yet for either Xbox Ally console. Given the current state of the handheld console market and taking into consideration the Ally's ability to play console and PC games in one streamlined operating system, many believe the price will start between $600-$700 with the Ally X $100-$200 higher. As we approach the holiday season, stay tuned for a confirmed price and pre-order date for Xbox's newest console.
Xbox Ally vs Xbox Ally X
Announced during the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase, the Xbox Ally will have two different versions: the ROG Xbox Ally X, and the ROG Xbox Ally. Both will operate on Windows 11 and allow you to access both your Xbox and PC gaming libraries remotely. Let's take a look at the difference in specs between the two new handhelds:
Xbox Ally X Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor
- CPU Cores: 8 Cores / 16 Threads (Zen 5)
- Memory: 24GB LPDDR5X-8000
- Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
- Dimensions: 290.8*121.5*50.7mm
- Weight: 715g
- Display: 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, FreeSync Premium, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Battery: 80Wh
- Triggers: L & R impulse triggers for enhanced control
Xbox Ally X IO Ports
- 1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
- 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)
- 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Xbox Ally Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor
- CPU Cores: 4 Cores / 8 Threads (Zen 2)
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X-6400
- Storage: 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
- Dimensions: 290.8*121.5*50.7mm
- Weight: 670g
- Display: 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, FreeSync Premium, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Battery: 60Wh
- Triggers: L & R Effect analog triggers
Xbox Ally IO Ports
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
- 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)
- 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Both consoles will feature comfort grips, similar to those on Xbox Wireless Controllers that will make the gaming experience more comfortable. In addition, each version will include a 65W charging stand that can be utilized for easy storage and aesthetics.
Difference in Performance
The Xbox Ally X features the AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor, which was recently announced at CES 2025. This will cause a significant jump in performance over the standard Ally version, which only includes the Z2 A Processor. For a game like Call of Duty, which is heavily processor-reliant, this difference should make the Xbox Ally X outclass its counterpart. Pairing that with the additional 8 GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM should also make a huge difference in ensuring every process on this mini PC runs smoothly. Want to listen to a YouTube video while playing Minecraft on max settings? This will go much better on the Ally X with these performance upgrades.
The other major difference between the two consoles is the additional storage space available on the Ally X. You will get 500 extra GB with the Ally X, which may be a necessity in today's gaming world. The Ally X appears to be the clear choice for those seeking to achieve optimal performance while playing handheld games. The major spec upgrades make it a clear winner as long as the price remains reasonable. If you're a casual gamer looking for the freedom to play on the go, the Ally may be a better option for you.
Related Article: Is the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Worth It? Price, Features, Games
Esports on the Xbox Ally
The release of the Xbox Ally could usher in a new wave of competitive gamers who currently don't have the access or time to compete on traditional Xbox or PC titles. The Ally handheld will provide consumers with an entire gaming setup that they can hold in their hand, equipped with everything necessary to compete at high levels in many games. Xbox titles like Gears of War may see Ally integration within their competitive scenes that incentivize players to compete on the Ally. It is only a matter of time before we see the first esports star that got their start on the Xbox Ally or a similar console.