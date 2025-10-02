Xbox Game Pass Price Hike Adds More Questions to Call of Duty's Esports Future
Microsoft has been slowly moving into a new era of Xbox that involves a more open ecosystem spread across its own hardware, other consoles and PC. But it looks like the affordability of Xbox Game Pass will be another casualty of that move and the current market, as prices for the service are skyrocketing.
Starting on Oct. 1, Xbox Game Pass is making changes to all of its core subscription options, including PC Game Pass. This includes a 50 percent price increase to Game Pass Ultimate, which caused an uproar in the gaming community despite all of the new content being bundled in with that price hike.
Everything You Need to Know About the Xbox Game Pass Price Increase
Ignoring all of the messaging from Microsoft, the biggest thing you need to know is that both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox PC Game Pass are getting a price increase starting Oct. 1 for new subscribers and Nov. 4 for existing subscribers. Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $19.99 to $29.99 a month, while PC Game Pass will go from $11.99 to $16.49, based on United States pricing.
The remaining tiers, Game Pass Core and Standard, are being rebranded to Game Pass Essential and Premium while keeping their old pricing. This means players who subscribed at the older tiers will automatically transfer to the new plan at additional cost and, in some cases, with new content available.
The main thing to note there is Game Pass Essential and Premium plans will now let players at those tiers access those libraries via the cloud and on PC, on top of the previous console availability.
According to Microsoft, these changes were made to “offer more flexibility, choice, and value to all players” with simplified Game Pass plans and some upgrades to go along with them. Game Pass Ultimate received the largest overhaul, with Microsoft claiming subscribers will now have access to more perks and over 75 day one releases a year, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and The Outer Worlds 2.
Among those new perks are 45 games that were added to Game Pass Ultimate on Oct. 1, such as Hogwarts Legacy, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and 13 different Assassin’s Creed games. Fortnite Crew will be added as a bonus for subscribers starting in November.
Xbox Game Pass Price Guide - All Plans, Prices and Perks
Microsoft claims that its October 2025 updates for Xbox Game Pass will offer more benefits to players and streamline the service so users know exactly which tier will match their gaming needs. In some ways, this is accurate now that each tier has shared features that were previously locked to specific plans.
Here is a full guide to the updated Xbox Game Pass plan structure, including the prices and perks available at every level.
Plan
Price
Exclusive Perks
Essential
$9.99
Access to 50+ games on console, cloud, and PC.
Premium
$14.99
Access to 200+ games on console, cloud, and PC.
Ultimate
$29.99
Access to 400+ games on console, cloud and PC.
PC
$16.49
"Hundreds of PC games."
Xbox Game Pass Price Hike - Fan Reactions and Esports Impact
Even as Microsoft claims these changes are benefiting players with more content and flexibility, the vast majority of responses to the news have been negative. This has led to increased critical discussions about the Xbox brand and enough Game Pass cancelations to crash the subscription portal following the announcement.
The Game Business editor-in-chief Christopher Dring noted a few key stats for Game Pass subscribers, along with claiming Microsoft strengthening the lower tiers with more benefits is “more significant” in a time where consumers are looking to cut costs while still playing games.
According to Dring, the average Game Pass Ultimate subscriber plays roughly $550 worth of games a year and spend most of their time playing games out of the catalogue. Circana also notes gamers in the US that unsubscribe from services like Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online fail to ““justify the cost of the subscription within my budget but liked the service.”
This also comes as Xbox is pushing more into being a third-party publisher with its own ecosystem on the side, which is suffering general decreases in sales and hits like Costco opting to not carry Xbox consoles in-store moving forward.
“The bet that Microsoft is making here is that its existing console base remains loyal to Game Pass at higher prices (or current prices with Premium), while it looks to ramp up growth on PC, PS5 and Switch 2 via day one / late ports that are fully priced,” Niko Partners director of research and insights Daniel Ahmad said. “The big question going forward is if Game Pass can be a sustainable product off console and how best they can reach this audience. At the very least that's going to require a lower entry cost (Essential) and experimentation with cloud only, ad supported, or mobile first offerings.”
YouTuber Mightykeef and thousands of other users called out that this decision to raise Game Pass prices came after a jump in price for Xbox Series X/S consoles, marking the second increase to Xbox’s hardware in 2025. With this change, a year of Game Pass Ultimate will cost $360 a year, which is more than the cost of an Xbox Series S when the console launched in November 2020 for $300.
This is another community knock against Xbox after a year of price increases for hardware, and a failed attempt to raise the price of games like The Outer Worlds 2. It also comes just days after president of Xbox Sarah Bond told Japanese publication Game Watch that Game Pass recorded its highest revenue of $5 billion in the last fiscal year, saying the service is “a profitable business.”
GameStop also tried to get in on the Xbox roasting, comparing the new Game Pass pricing where subscribers don't own anything compared to buying a physical copy. This strategy led to plenty of engagement, a lot of which was memeing GameStop for speaking up about pricing and availability, especially on the back of its recent Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon code distribution debacle.
From an esports perspective, this change is a mixed bag. The negative press and higher cost for Game Pass Ultimate will hurt Xbox's image, but allowing more players access to games and PC availability at lower tiers could open the door for competitive growth in certain titles.
Mecha BREAK, SMITE 2, Splitgate 2, The Finals and VALORANT are among the games listed in Game Pass Essential with perks for players. Once you hit Premium, that expands to include plenty of Call of Duty titles, Halo Infinite, GTA V and several fighting games too.
And, despite Game Pass Ultimate jumping 50 percent in price, it is still cheaper to subscribe for two months to gain access to upcoming titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 without purchasing it at full price, along with added Game Pass benefits. You can always cancel the subscription once you start winding your time with the game down, even if you don't jump to something else on the service.