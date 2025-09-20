Xbox Prices Increase in the US After Similar PlayStation and Switch 2 Changes
The tech industry is in evolving through uncertain waters: inflation, international regulations and other economic factors are shaking up high-profile companies. Gamers won't escape this year's effects: after a string of console price increases from Nintendo and Sony, Microsoft's Xbox series is next. Here's everything to know.
Xbox Prices Are Increasing in the United States
On September 19 2025, Microsoft released an official blog post on its Support website announcing that all Xbox console prices would increase in the United States. The new retail costs are:
- Xbox Series S 512: 379 USD > 399.99 USD (20 USD higher)
- Xbox Series S 1TB: 449.99 USD
- Xbox Series X Digital: 549.99 USD > 599.99 USD (50 USD higher)
- Xbox Series X: 599.99 USD > 649.99 USD (50 USD higher)
- Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: 729.99 USD > 799.99 USD (70 USD higher)
The change will not apply to any other countries or regions. Microsoft clarifies:
"Pricing in countries outside the U.S. remains the same. Local pricing may differ by country to reflect exchange rates and other market conditions. For more information on pricing in your local market, visit the Store on Xbox.com where available, or find a participating retailer at xbox.com/wheretobuy."
Notably, the Xbox price increases also only affect consoles — peripherals like headphones and mice won't take a hit.
When Will Xbox Price Increases Take Effect?
Though Xbox announced its console price increases on September 19 2025, the changes will not go into effect for several weeks. United States retailers will begin raising Xbox series X|S prices on Friday, October 3 2025.
Why Are Xbox Prices Going Up?
According to Xbox's Support statement, Xbox prices are increasing in the United States due to "changes in [the country's] macroeconomic environment."
Xbox Price Increases: Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
Microsoft is far from the only company to increase its prices and shift investments due to economic tensions. Inflation remains high in the United States, and ever-multiplying tariffs have proved problematic for tech manufacturers who rely on highly specialized parts from all over the world for production.
Nintendo raised its Switch 2 cost due to "market conditions" on August 1. Sony followed suit with a similar price hike for the PlayStation 5 later that month, citing in a statement that "a challenging economic environment" was the reason for the decision. Like Microsoft's, Sony and Nintendo's price changes only took effect in the US. They all arrive before Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the winter holiday season — traditionally, consoles' most in-demand period.
On the same day as Microsoft's Xbox pricing announcement, Nintendo also decided to outsource all of its Americas customer service operations to Brazil and several other Latin American regions. This relocation will also terminate existing contracts in the United States, replacing a significant number of jobs.
Nintendo's reasoning behind this decision does not explicitly state economic concerns. In an interview with IGN, a representative claimed, "This approach allows us to support the full scope of our customer service mission in both North America and our growing Latin American markets, and better scale to seasonal needs for consistent support."
However, the growing trend appears clear: gaming and tech companies are increasingly shifting operations outside of the United States and raising retail prices in the region.