XDefiant: Best ACR 6.8 Loadout
Ubisoft’s brand new Free to Play Shooter, XDefiant has just launched. Players are already getting to know the game, but as always, it’s tough to lock down the go-to loadout in the first few hours. However, we’ve got you covered with the best ACR 6.8 Loadout that you need to use in XDefiant if you want to top the leaderboard.
XDefiant has a ton of weapons which you can use in-game, all are unlocked at different stages in your rank up grind or through challenges. However, the ACR 6.8 Assault Rifle is available extremely quickly by completing one single challenge. This makes it the best choice if you’re looking to rank up fast, as you’ll be able to dominate lobbies with this build.
Here’s the best ACR 6.8 Loadout for XDefiant.
ACR 6.8 Assault Rifle Loadout
- Barrel: Stabilizing Barrel
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
- Front Rail: Angled Grip
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Precision Stock
In XDefiant you can pick up to 5 attachments for your weapon, and we’re taking full advantage of that in this build. Firstly, the Muzzle Brake, Precision Stock and Angled Grip all help to reduce the recoil on the ACR 6.8. While the ACR 6.8 already has little recoil to manage, this combination of attachments reduces that to almost zero, making this Assault Rifle the strongest in the game.
Secondly, while the Stabilizing Barrel also reduces recoil, this isn’t its primary aim in this loadout. Instead, we’re using the Stabilizing Barrel due to its ability to reduce sprint to fire time, and to increase movement speed while aiming down sights. This adds some much needed mobility to the ACR 6.8, which is further improved by the Quick Draw Grip. This is our final attachment, and it improves aim down sights time making the ACR 6.8 extremely good.
For your secondary weapon, we’d recommend the 686 Magnum due to its high damage at close range, giving you an excellent option in tight objective game modes. Finally, for your equipment we choose the Frag Grenade as this is great for clearing objectives.
How to Unlock the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant
Players can unlock the ACR 6.8 Assault Rifle by completing a simple challenge – Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot kills. To get a Longshot kill in XDefiant you’ll need to be over 30 meters away from your enemy, but this shouldn’t take you too long at all.