XDefiant Preseason Update Patch Notes - Double XP Weekend
XDefiant has taken over the First Person Shooter community as many fans swarm to play Ubisoft’s new title. In fact, XDefiant is Ubisoft’s fastest-ever game to reach 1 million unique players, hitting that milestone in just two and a half hours following launch.
This first patch update brings a lot of much needed fixes to XDefiant, including changes to the netcode, and updates to the Practice Zone. Players who have been grinding XDefiant since its release on May 21st have noted these issues, and it’s great to see Ubisoft react quickly and make changes.
XDefiant Patch Notes
Game Modes
- Sometimes players loading into the Practice Zone would spawn outside the world, in a hellscape, and now they (probably) will not.
Devices
- Fixed an issue where if the player died during the device deployment animation, their next deployed device would drop at their feet rather than be thrown as intended.
Netcode
- That issue where you'd get hitmarkers on an enemy as they killed you, but their health bar still appeared full to you? The health bar display was wrong - you did damage them. Should be fixed now.
Localization
- Fixed an issue where end-of-match UI text would display with the wrong orientation in Arabic.
Miscellaneous
- We've turned the Practice Zone back on but it's possible weird things could still happen.
- Fixed an issue that was causing low framerates with some AMD GPUs.
Double XP Weekend
While this isn’t noted in the Patch Notes, XDefiant will have a Double Weapon XP weekend starting from Friday, May 24 at 10am PT, to the same time on Tuesday, May 28. This is an extended Double Weapon XP weekend, and will be good news to many players.
Weapon Levelling has been a talking point in the early days of XDefiant, with many players suggesting that it is too much of a grind to rank up your weapons. So, for players who feel that way, this Double Weapon XP weekend will be much needed.