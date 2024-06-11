XDefiant Announce Season One Release for July 2nd
XDefiant has taken over the First Person Shooter community in its few weeks since release, and they’ve just announced that the first official season will be dropping on July 2nd. Here’s everything you need to know about Season One, including the new Faction, new maps, and much more.
New XDefiant Faction
Season One for XDefiant will see the addition of a brand new Faction: GSK. GSK is a set of operators already available in Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege, and features three characters, Bandit, Jager and Blitz.
XDefiant’s Ubisoft Connect page says: “They can deploy electrified barbed wire for area denial, counter incoming enemy devices with their Active Defense System, and dazzle multiple foes with flash charges mounted on their G52-Tactical Shield."
New Maps
Three new maps will release in Season One of XDefiant, Clubhouse, Daytona and Rockerfeller. XDefiant will add one map per month into the game during Season One, so players will have enough time to learn each one throughout the season.
New Mode
Capture the Flag will be coming to XDefiant in Season One at launch. Capture the Flag is a game mode which has been seen in a number of First Person Shooter games such as Halo and Call of Duty, and it sees two teams battle to steal their opponents flag and return it to their base.
Capture the Flag is widely known as one of the most intense game modes in FPS titles, so this will be a ton of fun in XDefiant.
Ranked Play
Possibly the most wanted addition in Season One is Ranked Play, and this was confirmed by Ubisoft today. While more information on how the system actually works will be coming soon, players will be looking forward to Ranked Play in XDefiant on July 2nd.
Free Eruption Skins
To celebrate the announcement of Season One, XDefiant players can earn three free Eruption weapon skins by logging in to the game within the next 48 hours.
That's everything you need to know about Season One in XDefiant. If you're looking to get prepared for Ranked Play, check out our best AK-47 Loadout!