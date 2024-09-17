xQc Calls Out MrBeast's Lunchly Collab
MrBeast recently announced his latest business and other content creators are skeptical of his intentions.
YouTuber MrBeast went from philanthropist golden child to shunned by many in the content creation space after former employees accused him of abusing contestants, rigging challenges, and hiring registered sex offenders. Check out the full drama here. Despite the ongoing controversies, MrBeast has announced his newest business venture: Children's lunches.
Lunchly appears to be a Lunchables competitor that uses existing MrBeast products like Feastables chocolate and Jake Paul and KSI's energy drink. It's not the most healthy alternative, leading to a lot of backlash from others in the space.
MrBeast Faces Backlash Over Lunchly Collab
Lunchly has not been a hit with adults on the internet, with many accusing MrBeast and other influencers of preying on younger fans and only creating a product for money's sake.
Said DanTDM: "I can't not say anything anymore. This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans?"
Even fans of the three influencers urged younger viewers to not eat the unhealthy product. The controversy continued to spread online, reaching content creator livestreams including Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who reacted to DanTDM's tweet.
xQc agreed that the Lunchly collaboration was simply to make money, even mocking DanTDM for just learning what a business is. He compared KSI and Jake Paul to Nestle and Disney, saying it's just another big business that's looking to market to kids.
But what does xQc think of the product itself? After taking a closer look at the contents of the lunch, he called it a "disaster," "cancer," and "dogs—," just like Lunchables.
"People are holding creators more accountable and more outraged when there's somebody to go after even though everyone around them is doing ten times worse, but they are faceless," xQc concluded. "If Nestle sells some poisonous s—, it's whatever because there's nobody to complain about. Now they can say, 'Logan Paul, the guy I relate to and watch online does this.'"