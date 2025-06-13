xQc's Game Console Tier List Has Hardcore Gamers Pressed
Esports legend and Twitch streamer xQc has just revealed a full tier list of his favorite gaming consoles. The lineup, ranging from S-Tier to D-tier, pays homage to classics like the Game Boy, Wii and original Xbox, but also includes some controversial takes about the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Let's explore a full rundown of the stream and find out which unexpected console is xQc's favorite.
xQc's Favorite Consoles: The Tier List
Earlier this week, streamer and esports ex-pro xQc started a full gaming console tier list during a Just Chatting broadcast on Twitch. The lineup included some unexpected favorites and humbled several high-profile releases. While ranking his options, xQc prioritized innovation, originality, game selection and technical function. Let's walk through a summary of each tier and recap his reasoning.
S Tier: OG Nintendo and Throwback Consoles
- Wii
- Xbox 360
- PlayStation 2
- Xbox
- DS
- Nintendo 64
- SNES
- GBA SP
xQc is a fan of old-school consoles, and they make up the majority of his S-Tier rankings. The Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS and SNES all appear here. xQc called the DS 'ahead of its time', though he noted putting it in S-Tier may be a controversial decision to some. He also revealed a particular fondness for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP, referring to it as a "world tier" console. The Xbox, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 accompanied the Nintendo lineup. xQc thinks the PlayStation 2 might be S Plus for its innovation and also praised the Xbox 360 for redefining wireless connections and bringing "everybody" into voice comms easily.
One unexpected console reigned supreme in xQc's mind:
"The Wii, it's S+. The Wii might be the epitome of innovation across all consoles. It is a console that pushed the increments [...] in more ways than anybody else ever did. [...] It had a nice library, a nice interface, a nice sound... you would get montages of people throwing sh-- at their TVs, the games on that thing were crazy."
A Tier: Game Boys Galore
- PSP
- Game Boy Pocket
- Game Boy
- PlayStation
- Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
- Game Boy Color
- Game Boy Advance
xQc placed most of the Game Boy lineup in A-Tier, noting that while they were strong consoles in their own right, they mostly served the same functions and did not innovate.
B Tier: Playstations
- Game Cube
- PlayStation 3
- PlayStation 4 Pro
Though he cautioned the chat wouldn't like his opinion, xQc classified the Game Cube as B-Tier. He explained his logic, saying:
"The controller's not great. The disk is not great [...] it didn't really innovate in anything. It had good exclusive games, but it just didn't have the innovation. It was a bridge between other consoles."
The PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Pro, both consoles within an existing lineup, landed in this Tier for similar reasons.
Related Article: Best Nintendo Switch 2 Cases - Top 5 Switch 2 Peripherals Ranked
C Tier: The Nintendo Switcheroo
- PSP Go
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
After hovering between B-Tier and C-Tier for a few seconds, xQc ultimately delivered the Nintendo Switch to its final place as the first C-Tier console. He questioned, "What did the Switch do that other consoles didn't?". The chat was extremely divided over this pick and almost succeeded in raising the Switch to B-Tier, but xQc held firm, saying, "I don't care. The Switch is C. That's it." He doubled down, calling some of its features "dogsh--."
The Xbox One was another C-Tier pick, since xQc says "it did nothing." He also called the PSP Go "sh--."
D Tier: Newer Consoles
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series S
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S are xQc's only D-Tier picks. xQc said the PS5 "did nothing" and simply said of the Xbox Series S, "It's D. I don't care."
Esports Impact
While xQc is not the end-all authority on consoles, he certainly carries clout among gamers. With over 12.1 million Twitch followers at twitch.tv/xqc and 2.39 million YouTube subscribers, his streams and videos attract a large audience, and the gaming world listens closely to his takes.
Related Article: Is The Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Worth It?
One point xQc made during his broadcast resonated well with viewers. He emphasized that most brands are continuing existing console lines instead of innovating with fresh features. Many chat members agreed that shelling out more money every few years for essentially a very similar platform felt repetitive and wasteful. Gamers are itching for consoles that redefine their experiences and test technical limits.
Nintendo released a follow-up to the Switch, one of xQc's lower rankings, earlier this month. The Nintendo Switch 2 has higher technical specs and exclusive titles such as Mario Kart World, and it has experienced a highly successful launch. However, it remains quite similar in form and style to its predecessor. There is an opportunity for innovative competitors to emerge and market to console gamers desiring a fresh experience.