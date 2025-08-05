xQc Tells Gamers to "Stop Crying" About GTA 6 Price
Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is on every gamer's mind as 2025 progresses. With a launch date slightly under a year away, Rockstar Games' new title has the internet abuzz after revealing a new location, Vice City, and protagonists Jason and Lucia. Now, the chatter has reached the esports sphere: popular streamer Félix "xQc" Lengyel has spoken out in support of the title and is telling netizens to "stop crying" about its potential high prices. What is xQc's community saying, and what broader implications does this have for the esports industry? Let's find out.
GTA 6 Prices: xQc Speaks Out
As an Overwatch ex-pro and content creator, Félix "xQc" Lengyel has seen the esports industry from diverse perspectives. With over 12 million Twitch followers, he also holds a strong influence over the scene and frequently offers takes on video game developments.
On August 5 2025, xQc revealed one of his most controversial takes yet. X.com account @Pirat_Nation, which follows gaming industry news, posted regarding Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto 6. According to the text, gaming analyst Michael Pachter predicts that GTA 6 will cost 100 USD upon release, a price far higher than its polygonal predecessors.
It's important to note that this is not an official price, and Rockstar Games has not yet revealed how much GTA 6 will cost. However, it is an estimate from a knowledgeable industry figure.
xQc quickly responded on his own X.com account, unveiling a paragraph with his unfiltered thoughts:
"'Gamers' will pay $500 in gacha /skins for microtransaction slop, $200 for early access to games still in development but $100 for one of the only games worth the price point in a decade is where they draw the line at. It's 20% extra for 500% the quality/quantity. Stop crying."
Just thirty minutes after its initial appearance, the post has earned over 2,000 likes and nearly 190,000 views — but it's drawing out some very divided reactions.
The Community Responds: What Does This Mean for the Industry?
xQc's community, and the gaming community at large, isn't sure how to feel about his take. His main reasoning to justify GTA 6's theoretical price rise seems to be its higher-quality content, and indeed, gamers do recognize that Rockstar Games has consistently delivered on its production promises in the past.
However, many netizens are chastising the streamer for failing to comment on the price increase's broader implications: as inflation, game prices and cost of living rise, the hobby is continually becoming more expensive and inaccessible for the average consumer. A far cry from the $30-40 DS chips of yore, a $100 (or even $50) digital purchase can put a significant dent in the everyday player's monthly budget.
At times, players may even pay this price for a game they won't even physically own: in most regions, developers can halt online access for paid digital titles at any time, rendering them unplayable when no longer profitable. The most infamous example is Ubisoft's The Crew, which ceased server support, sparking a class action lawsuit from several players. The Stop Killing Games movement, which aims to combat these issues and mandate offline avenues of play for all titles, recently reached over 1.4 million signatures from dissatisfied gamers.
One user, @Thoom1n, immediately replied to xQc, calling him "out of touch." In response, Lengyel said:
"Ok, now go buy a digital version donkey-Kong for $100 and shelf the game after 10 hours of playtime. The standard price is awful, I agree, but don't put that on the people still making a quality product."
Rockstar's GTA franchise has historically met the player base's expectations, and the games have a legion of loyal fans. Other netizens agreed with xQc's statements, seeing them as encouragement to support and reward a studio that actively listens to and delivers to its community. User @CocoWTW says, "I speak for everyone when I say we would buy GTA 6 for $500."
Another commenter, @lendezi, also shares xQc's sentiment, claiming "GTA is one of the rare occasions where the game is genuinely worth the $100." @lendezi lauds the title for being "always replayable" with a "long story, tons of things to do, and an online mode." They also say, "This game will be relevant for 10 years."
When Does GTA 6 Release?
According to Rockstar Games' official website, Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive on May 26 2026, nearly a year from the time of writing.
The title has fans excited, and it has already released several trailers and teasers. A high price point has spelled disaster for game launches in recent years: the factor has heavily contributed to Concord's demise, and Marathon's 'full price premium product' status has sparked wariness in some consumers. However, Grand Theft Auto's unique status in gaming history, high demand and broad appeal could cushion it from the move's negative effects.
Rockstar Games will have to tread carefully, picking a price point that both satisfies its customers and supports its ongoing development projects. The studio has set expectations sky-high for its fans. Can the grit and glamour of Vice City deliver?