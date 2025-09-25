How Young Dirty Bastard and SEGA Brought Modern Hip Hop to a Classic Arcade Series
Shinobi is one of SEGA's oldest series, and its ninja platformer titles have significantly influenced their modern slasher descendants. In August 2025, SEGA brought Shinobi back with a fresh release: Shinobi: Art of Vengeance retains the game's classic gritty appeal, but has a new aesthetic, anime-style movement and a fresh soundtrack including YDB of Wu-Tang Clan fame.
The Shinobi Series' History
Shinobi is one of Sega's oldest franchises, dating back to the arcade hall days of yore. The series is actually three years older than Sonic the Hedgehog (released in 1987, with Sonic arriving in 1990.) Since then, thirteen total Shinobi titles have emerged.
The Shinobi series' plotline focuses on gritty martial arts and combat. It is mainly composed of slasher platformer titles, which follow a ninja protagonist (in previous iterations, Joe Musashi or allies like Sho, Hotsuma or Hibana). Typically, the protagonist will fight to restore justice and neutralize monstrous threats while leveling up their martial arts skills.
What is Shinobi: Art of Vengeance?
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is the series' latest installment. This release pivots sharply from its predecessors, with an entirely new aesthetic and "hand-drawn look." Its animations resemble classic comics and nostalgic anime. Traditional Japanese artwork and motifs like onis and dragons also appear. Art of Vengeance is a 2D platformer, and players must solve puzzles, defeat monsters and master their movement to progress.
Wu-Tang Clan's YDB Releases a Song for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
To celebrate Shinobi's release, SEGA partnered with Bar-Sun "YDB" Unique Jones of Wu-Tang Clan fame to create an original song for Art of Vengeance. The track, titled "The Path Has Just Begun", combines hip-hop beats with a smooth lo-fi background. It has obtained over 100,000 views on YouTube since its release.
YDB spoke about the collaboration in a podcast, "Walking the Shinobi Path," on Galaxy One Radio in collaboration with Esports On SI. He called the first time his family obtained a Dreamcast a "monumental moment," adding that he played on the console before most other gamers since his father and other Wu-Tang members had met "the big guys" while on tour.
"Everything was in Japanese," YDB remembers. "I didn't even know what I was playing, but I knew I was having fun. That's the SEGA approach, in my life."
"The Path Has Just Begun was written specifically for SEGA," YDB clarified. He noted how the instrumentals "hit" hard, matching the game's vibes.
What Does this Mean for the Esports and Gaming Industry?
Shinobi is not specifically an esports series, but its games do have a presence in the speedrunning community. At the time of writing, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance's Speedrun.com challenge competition has a prize pool of over 5,000 USD. Separate competitions and leaderboards exist for several of the series' titles, though Art of Vengeance is by far its most active.
Arcade titles like Shinobi paved the way for modern esports by introducing score leaderboards and speedrun potential. SEGA has additional esports connections: for one, the Persona series recently collaborated with hit hero-shooter Overwatch. Sonic the Hedgehog also has an extensive speedrunning community, and the franchise recently released a racing title.