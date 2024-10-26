YouTube Denies Dr Disrespect Monetization for Ahead of Black Ops 6 Launch
YouTube has reportedly denied Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s appeal to monetize his channel after it was demonitized back in June following allegations made against the streamer.
While streaming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on YouTube, Beahm revealed that YouTube had pushed back his appeal for another 60 days on Oct. 24 and will allow him to re-appeal again after that period.
Beahm’s YouTube channel had its monetization and membership options removed on June 27. This came two days after new reports around his 2020 Twitch ban came to light. This included multiple ex-Twitch employees coming forward and claiming he was sending inappropriate messages to a minor via Twitch Whispers, even after he was made aware that the individual he was talking to was a minor.
In a report from Rolling Stone, one ex-employee clarified that there was “no confusion” after Beahm was made aware of the individual’s age.
An investigation was launched into the situation in 2020, where Twitch decided to “permanently terminate Beahm” from the platform in June 2020, with a two-year legal battle between Beahm and Twitch following—and being settled in March 2022.
Following these new reports, and Beahm’s controversial response, the streamer lost monetization on YouTube, multiple brand deals, and his own game studio, Midnight Society, cut ties with him. He took an extended “vacation” from content until Sept. 6, where he doubled down on his side of the story announced he would fight for monetization on YouTube again.
Now, Beahm claims that YouTube “waited to the very last second” to deny his monetization appeal right before BO6 launched, meaning his channel can’t directly monetize any of the content he plans to make for what will likely be the biggest game of the year for his community. He goes on to say that he might have something bigger lined up that will be “one of the biggest opportunities to date for the two-time,” but did not provide more details.