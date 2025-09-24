Yu-Gi-Oh! Wants Old Players Back, Launches New Genesys Format With No Bans
The modern iteration of Yu-Gi-Oh! has often been criticized as being too complicated or fast for fans of older formats to keep up, for one reason or another. The wider community has taken steps to address this over the years, but now Konami is tackling this concern directly with a new format—Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Genesys.
Unlike other side formats created by the Yu-Gi-Oh! community, Genesys is an official tournament system developed internally by Konami that will be offered at events with its own set of rules. The main thing to note is that two of the most criticized summoning mechanics are banned and there is no Forbidden or Limited list in use for this format.
What is Yu-Gi-Oh! Genesys? Format Rules and Details
Yu-Gi-Oh! is a Konami designed format specifically for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, which uses a few simple rules to completely change the modern version of the card game into something easier for old and new players to understand.
First, Genesys completely removes the usage of Pendulum and Link Monsters, while also reverting the Game Field to the older version that does not feature Extra Monster or Pendulum Zones. This directly addresses the fact that many older Yu-Gi-Oh! players think Pendulum Summoning directly led to the game becoming too fast and complicated when the mechanic was initially introduced in 2014, something Link Monsters took further in 2017.
That means the only Extra Deck Monsters allowed in Genesys will be Fusion, Synchro, and XYZ, though all modern cards for those summoning mechanics will still be legal, which differentiates Genesys from time period-specific formats such as GOAT, Edison or Time Wizard.
Konami has also done away with its staple Forbidden and Limited list, which means players can use any card across Yu-Gi-Oh!’s history that isn’t a Link or Pendulum Monster in the game. Doing this enables players to use cards like Pot of Greed and Graceful Charity, which have long been banned due to how powerful they are even in modern formats.
Not having a ban list is being offset by a new Point System that players must use when building decks. The vast majority of cards won’t cost points, but powerful staples and other meta cards will have a point cost that players must abide by. For example, Pot of Greed is a 30 point card, while more recently banned cards such as Abyss Dweller or True King of All Calamities are 100 points.
Konami has a full guide to the Genesys Point System, along with a deck-building tool to calculate how many points your deck list uses, on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! website. Players will need to use this deck-builder to print out their Genesys decklists for tournaments, as it will show that their decks are legal and include the final point total.
Overall, deck construction will still function like regular Yu-Gi-Oh!, with players able to use up to three copies of a card in their deck as long as they don’t surpass the event’s point limit. Standard for Genesys will be a 100 point limit, though each tournament organizer can alter the point cap to change the power level available to every deck.
“There’s no individual card in the game that’s so incredibly powerful that it can never be allowed. Not even long-time members of the Forbidden Cards List like Painful Choice.It’s not that it’s powerful by itself, it’s powerful because it lets you get other powerful cards,” Konami said. “With Painful Choice sitting at a 95 point cost, you can’t really combo it with other power cards in Genesys. But if you really want to play with it, you can – it will just take up most of your Deck’s point budget by itself.”
How and Where to Play Yu-Gi-Oh! Genesys
Konami specifically notes that Genesys was designed internally over the course of two years, with the goal of appealing to players who are new to Yu-Gi-Oh! or existing duelists who want to play a “less complicated” game. The key design philosophy for the format is empowering players to challenge themselves through deck building in a simplified format.
“For many Duelists, building Decks is the most fun part of the game! The point system in Genesys is similar to the salary cap system used by professional sports. Just like how individual players can earn a bigger payday and may take more of the cap to re-sign, the point cost of cards will change based on their usage and performance in competition,” Konami said. “Genesys makes you the general manager of your own Deck, giving you much more to think about, and more reasons to use cards you might not consider otherwise!”
Starting Sept. 23, any Official Tournament Store (OTS) can run officially sanctioned Genesys events. Moving forward, Konami will also host Genesys Invitationals at Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series events, which will start as multiple mini-tournaments, where winners will take home rare special prizes like ancient promo cards. The 2009 SJC Dark End Dragon prize card and super-sized Pot of Greed were mentioned as initial prizing.
Early Genesys Invitationals will be held at the following YCS events:
- Oct. 4 and 5: Anaheim
- Oct. 11 and 12: San Paulo, Brazil
- Nov. 8 and 9: Pittsburgh
- Nov. 29 and 30: Merida, Mexico
- Nov. 22 and 23: Bologna
Once Genesys is up and running within the community and at events, Konami plans to host a Genesys YCS event in 2026 where the new format will be the main tournament.
Will Yu-Gi-Oh! Genesys Come to Master Duel?
Given the effort Konami is putting behind Genesys, it is likely that the company is exploring every way to normalize the format and attract more players. One such method could be by introducing it to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, though that method is unlikely in the early stages.
Konami has slowly been adding more Forbidden and Limited cards to Master Duel over time, allowing for some unofficial formats to be played within its official digital client via Duel Rooms. But the actual implementation of other formats has been mostly limited to timed events, such as Festivals and Cups.
Genesys will not only take time to catch on, but programming every card and the point total system into Master Duel will also take time. It also doesn’t help that the format is apparently going to be TCG-exclusive at launch.