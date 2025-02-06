Valentine's Day Event Sets Up for Meta Shakeup With The Thing Release
It looks like Marvel Rivals is planning a special event for Valentine’s Day, though it will last way longer than expected and likely overlap with the release of two new heroes.
A set of new datamines have revealed a Valentine’s Event coming to Marvel Rivals day-and-date with the holiday. These leaked times have some players speculating on how it could impact the release of The Thing and Human Torch, which are scheduled to drop in the coming weeks as part of Season 1’s content lineup.
Marvel Rivals Valentine’s Day Event Dates
While we don’t have official dates yet, a recent datamine from the X0XLEAK team has given us a full range on when the Marvel Rivals Valentine’s Day should run.
- Start Date: Feb. 14 at 4am ET
- End Date: March 6 at 3:59am ET
There isn’t much else about this event in the data yet, though the dataminers confirmed it should tie into a wider “60th Wedding Anniversary” theme with at least a few new pieces of content—likely costumes for characters like Cloak and Dagger.
Marvel Rivals - Will The Thing and Human Torch Release in February?
Given that the Valentine’s Day event is scheduled to end on March 6, some fans are speculating that is the date when The Thing and Human Torch will be added to the game. That is unlikely to be true.
The second half of Season 1 is likely going to start on either Feb. 21 or 28. That is six to seven weeks after the season began with a big update and the release of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, which is the timeline shared by the Marvel Rivals team at the start of Season 1.
How Will The Thing and Human Torch Impact Marvel Rivals Esports in February?
In the esports and competitive landscape, adding two new dynamic heroes will completely shift the meta.
The Thing will provide more flexibility in a Vanguard rotation that hasn’t received a new character since Marvel Rivals launched. Having more options as a tank player will make it harder to ban out top options like Magneto and Doctor Strange, as long as Ben Grimm can hold his own in high level hero pools.
We don’t have full details on either hero yet, though the Human Torch’s abilities leaked early and show potential for an explosive Duelist with unique Team-Ups. Expect more information to come in the next few weeks.
