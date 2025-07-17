Donkey Kong Bananza Release Time, File Size and more
Donkey Kong Bananza is Nintendo’s next swing at making a must-have Switch 2 experience that will help its newest system continue selling units. With amazing reviews and early word of mouth, it appears that the revamped approach to DK is something you won’t want to miss.
Donkey Kong Bananza is the second major Nintendo first-party release dropping for the Nintendo Switch 2 following its June launch. It is also the first non-remake Donkey Kong game released since Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze originally came out for the Wii U in February 2014, taking the Kong in a new direction and back to a 3D space for the first time since Donkey Kong 64.
When Can You Play Donkey Kong Bananza?
Donkey Kong Bananza releases on July 17 for the Switch 2, here are the various times it should drop on the platform’s eShop, going based on previous big Nintendo releases.
- West Coast US (PDT): 9:00pm on July 16
- East Coast US (EDT): 12:00am on July 17
- United Kingdom (GMT): 12:00am on July 17
- Central Europe (CEST): 12:00am on July 17
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): 12:00am on July 17
- Australia (AEST): 12:00am on July 17
- New Zealand (NZST) 12:00am on July 17
Basically, outside of the US, Donkey Kong Banaza will drop at 12am local time for your timezone. If you want to get the game a bit early, you can create a Nintendo eShop account for a region such as New Zealand and purchase the game for your system once it goes live. All physical copies of Donkey Kong Bananza will all be released on July 17.
Can You Play Donkey Kong Bananza on Nintendo Switch 1?
Donkey Kong Banaza is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, meaning it is not playable on any other system, including the original Nintendo Switch. This is likely to become a regular occurrence for new Nintendo releases moving forward, although there are still several major games coming to the Switch in the near future, such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
There is a slight exception for Bananza compared to other Switch 2 exclusive games, however.
If the person playing Bananza on Nintendo Switch 2 has Nintendo Switch Online, they can use Game Share to share Bananza with a player on Switch 1. The user on Switch 1 will then be able to play Bananza in co-op mode with the Switch player, though they will only be able to control Pauline and her noise-based abilities from DK’s shoulder, much like how a second player could use Cappy in Super Mario Odyssey.
This Game Share feature for Bananza can only be utilized locally, while other titles can be shared over the internet, depending on their compatibility.
Related Article: Nintendo Switch 2 Transfer Guide: How to Move Save Data From Switch 1
Donkey Kong Bananza - File Size and Performance
Donkey Kong Bananza utilizes typical Nintendo magic when it comes to file sizes, requiring only 8.5 GB of storage space on the Switch 2 for the base game. This will likely be closer to 10 GB if there is a major day-one patch, but that is still significantly smaller than most major game releases.
Because the game is under 10 GBs, the physical cartridge for Bananza will include the entire game, barring additional updates.
As for performance, the game appears to run very well on Switch 2, according to reviewers. However, there are noticeable instances of framerate dips occurring in certain areas, with the game actually performing better in handheld mode due to VRR, at least based on the account of a few players who accessed the game early.
Is Donkey Kong Bananza Worth Getting?
If you are a fan of expansive platformers that allow you to utilize varying abilities and mechanics to find your way through 3D spaces while collecting various items, Donkey Kong Bananza is likely the perfect game for you.
The game itself seems to prioritize the varied ways you can utilize Donkey Kong and Pauline’s abilities to explore and traverse the wide underground world Bananza takes place in. As of launch day, the game already has a 91 percent on Metacritic based on over 80 verified reviews, putting it in the top five of new releases for 2025.
Donkey Kong Bananza - Esports Impact
Donkey Kong Bananza won’t have an effect on any esports or competitive space, as it is a single-player game. But, as with most Nintendo platformers, it will instantly find a big audience and likely become a staple of the speedrunning community for years to come.
Related Article: Nintendo Switch 2 - All Free Game Upgrades for Pokémon, Mario, and More
Super Mario Odyssey is a massive speedrunning game, as are most 3D Mario titles, played by runners, content creators and streamers every day. Bananza should fall into that same camp, as its freedom of movement and destructible environments will allow for unique ways to cut down on times for each community created split.