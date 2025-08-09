How to Play Drag X Drive for FREE This Weekend
With Drag X Drive less than a week away from its release date, the game is giving Nintendo Switch 2 owners an opportunity to get a first look at the game.
On Friday, it was announced that a demo of Drag X Drive would be available to play for everyone on Saturday and Sunday. The game will be officially released worldwide on August 14. Gamers can purchase the game digitally for $19.99 on the Nintendo Store.
We dive into how everyone can play the game early, what times are available, and what the expect with Drag X Drive.
How to Sign Up For Demo and When Can Gamers Play Drag X Drive
Gamers looking to get their hands on the game early, they will be able to through the Nintendo Store by simply clicking "free download" and they will be able to play on their Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. There are certain hours that players will be able to get into the game and try it out:
- August 9, from 3 am to 7 am PT
- August 9, from 5 pm to 9 pm PT
- August 10, from 9 am to 1 pm PT
It was also added that the Drag X Drive development team will be participating in the Global Jam on Saturday and Sunday as well. They also will be part of the even for time frames on both days:
- August 9, from 5 pm PT to 9 pm PT
- August 10, from 9 am PT to 1 pm PT
What to Expect When Playing Demo for the First Time
This is an unique 3-on-3 basketball game where players on the court are on wheelchairs and riding on the court, looking to shoot the ball in the basket. The arena they play in has a similar feel to Rocket League just for basketball.
Scoring in the game can be done uniquely as it mostly stays within basketball rules of either getting a two pointer or three pointer. The difference is depending on how you score or what kind of action is used could add more points. A trick shot could add 0.3 or more depending on what the player does.
Players will use both Joy-Con 2 controllers to move around in the game. The controllers can used with either pushing both them forward to move forward or wave one of the controllers to show they player is open.
Esports Impact
Those who are used to playing the traditional sports game like NBA 2K or EA Sports Madden NFL will be getting a completely different experience from what they have experienced in the past. Players will have the opportunity to play online to test out the controllers and get used to the gameplay. That's the important part as the controllers have been met with mixed reviews.
With the low cost of the game, it will be enticing enough to catch the attention of players to give it shot. How it will do online on the new console with the controllers will determine how well reception is for the game in the future.
