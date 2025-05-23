Every Switch 2 Game with Joycon Mouse Support
The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch with a plethora of new features, including a few ways to help you customize your controls. Mouse and keyboard functionality are an important consideration for those in the market for a new console, and luckily Nintendo is expanding upon this essential feature.
The worldwide release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is just weeks away, so we've compiled a list of every game confirmed to offer joycon mouse compatibility at launch.
What is the Joycon Mouse Feature?
A new feature coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 allows you to use a joycon as a mouse by detaching it from the handheld console. As long as a flat surface is present, you can easily transition between a traditional controller format and a mouse setup.
Not every game will offer joycon mouse functionality, but we already know about the core games that will make use of this unique function, which we've detailed in the list below.
Will Standard Mouse and Keyboard Still be Available?
For those seeking a traditional mouse and keyboard experience, the Switch 2 will allow players to connect external PC accessories, including a third-party mouse.
Every Switch 2 Game With Joycon Mouse Support
Just under twenty games are currently confirmed to offer mouse functionality for the joycons when the Switch 2 launches on June 5th. A couple of first-party titles are on the list, including Super Mario Party Jamboree, though quite a few third-party games also made the cut. According to OatmealDome, players can even use the mouse functionality on the home menu.
ShiinaBR recently revealed that joycon mouse support will be available in Fortnite, which would make sense since it's one of the most popular competitive shooters on the market in 2025. Cyberpunk 2077 and Deltarune are confirmed, too, so here's a full collection of games that'll feature mouse support for the new joycon controllers.
• Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
• Cyberpunk 2077
• Deltarune
• Drag x Drive
• Fortnite: Battle Royale (According to ShiinaBR)
• Game Builder Garage
• Hogwarts Legacy
• Home Menu for Nintendo Switch 2
• Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
• Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
• Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for Nintendo Switch 2
• Mouse Work
• Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
• No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI - Somnium Files
• Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
• Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
• Sid Meier's Civilization VII for Nintendo Switch 2
• Super Mario Party Jamboree for Nintendo Switch 2
• Tamagotchi Plaza
How Will Joycon Mouse Support Affect Competitive Gaming?
Mouse and keyboard controls often offer a slight advantage over standard controllers. Nintendo has always created consoles for everyday gamers, so the implementation of a built-in mouse feature could help transition casual players into the world of competitive gaming.
Once the joycon mouse functionality is released in June, players will have a choice between a casual and pro setup. After fans get a feel for the mouse feature, many players probably won't want to transition back to controller. If nothing else, ease of access to PC controls will certainly help level the esports playing field between platforms.