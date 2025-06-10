How to Find Mario Kart World Tournaments Online
Mario Kart World is here, the Switch 2 is finally in your hands, and you’re itching to do more than just demolish your friends on Rainbow Road. You want competition. You want the good stuff. Lucky for you, the Mario Kart competitive scene has been alive and well for years, and with the release of Mario Kart World, things are already heating up. Here’s how to jump in and start racing with the best.
Find Remote Mario Kart World Tournaments with MKCentral
MKCentral is the main hub for competitive Mario Kart. It's a long-running, fan-driven platform that supports players from around the globe. It doesn’t matter if you’re a team player or a solo drifter. There’s a place for you and plenty of tournaments to go around.
MKCentral even maintains a comprehensive registry of player profiles, team statistics, and match histories. You can sign up, browse upcoming events, and join tournaments for free. The community runs everything from small FFA (Free-for-All) events to full-blown team leagues.
How to Sign Up to Play Mario Kart World Tournaments
At the time of writing, the MKWorld Inaugural FFA Tournament is the first Mario Kart World event hosted on MKCentral, kicking off on June 14, 2025. It’s a solo tourney in the 150CC engine class, which is sure to be pure FFA chaos.
To enter, make an MKCentral account, sign up for the tournament via the listing, and then hop over to their Discord server. In the #tournament-roles channel, you’ll see a message from Carl Bot. React to the message to get access to the private channels for your tournament. Easy.
Related: Is Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Worth It?
The First Official Mario Kart World Tournament
While MKCentral runs the community side, Nintendo still dabbles in official tournaments. On June 6, 2025, the day after the release of Switch 2 and Mario Kart World, Nintendo announced the Mario Kart World Invitational 2025, scheduled to take place at Nintendo Live 2025 TOKYO on October 4 and 5. Details are still vague, but it’s worth keeping an eye on their socials for sign-up links and formats.
According to the official Nintendo Japan site, applications for the Tournament will open in July, with general admission tickets becoming available in August.
How to Find Out About Upcoming Nintendo Mario Kart World Tournaments
- Follow Nintendo on Facebook, Twitter, or wherever else you get your news to find out about official tournaments.
- For online tournaments, bookmark MKCentral for tournament listings and get Discord access via the site.
Esports Impact
The announcement of the Mario Kart World Invitational 2025 is a big deal for the competitive scene, and it might just mark a turning point for Mario Kart esports. While the community has kept things alive for years through platforms like MKCentral, Nintendo’s official involvement adds legitimacy, visibility, and, hopefully, more structure to the competitive side of the game.
With a flagship tournament tied to Nintendo Live 2025 TOKYO, there's a real chance we'll see more sponsored events, regional qualifiers, and maybe even a global championship format in the future. If Nintendo leans into this momentum, Mario Kart World could evolve from a casual favorite into a serious contender in the esports world.