Mario Kart World - Best Character and Kart Combos With Stats
Mario Kart might be a casual game at its core. Still, there will always be players looking to get sweaty in the garage and work out the perfect combination of racer and kart to give themselves an edge over the competition. Mario Kart World is no different in this regard, though the details about specific stats are a little less clear.
Even if you can’t see all of them, each racer and kart in Mario Kart World has stats assigned to them that modify how they play when used together. For example, each racer has a weight class that might work best with specific karts built to hold that weight, leading to a more potent combo out of the starting line compared to a haphazard pairing.
Stats aren’t the end-all be-all for Mario Kart, but you will want to at least know the basics before you try and jump online.
What Are Stats in Mario Kart World? How Do They Work?
In the last several Mario Kart games, stats have been divided into visible and invisible stats that impact how characters and karts play or interact with the ongoing state of the game. These have drastic impacts when it comes to optimizing which characters have the most to offer at a base level, while the karts can complement those base stats with their own.
If you have ever wondered why the likes of Baby Daisy and Funky Kong rule the roads of Mario Kart Wii to this very day, it is largely because their stats make them the top tier threats most players look for when min-maxing their combinations.
Invisible stats for Mario Kart World have not been uncovered at the time of writing this guide, which means the truly broken information on things like Mini Turbo boost totals or their various Invincibility on frames aren’t available. So instead of getting bogged down in what will eventually be spreadsheet hell later down the line, we will focus on the four key stats noted for characters and karts—Speed, Acceleration, Weight, and Handling.
- Speed: The max speed a character or kart can cap out at.
- Acceleration: The rate at which a character or kart can reach its max speed.
- Weight: How heavy a character or kart is, and how easily they are moved while being impacted.
- Handling: How easily a character or kart is to control during a race.
At a base level, we already know the stats for every single character and kart, and you will likely see these reflected in rankings for things like Time Trials.
For example, Bowser sits in his own class when it comes to weight and speed, which sit at 2.6 and 2.4 out of 3, respectively. This makes him the fastest in terms of pure speed and heaviest character in the game, while also giving him the worst acceleration and handling as a trade-off, since weight class in Mario Kart tends to equate to speed vs acceleration and handling the heavier a character is.
That makes Bowser a powerhouse when it comes to Time Trials or bouts of pure speed, because players are getting up to a top speed as quickly as possible and working to never slow down with minimum outside interference. These strengths do not necessarily transfer over to other modes, such as classic races or battles.
As you play more World, you will likely find a playstyle you like in each of the modes, which will lead to picking characters that fit best for those scenarios. If you find yourself getting hit a lot, you will want to gravitate towards lighter characters like the Babies, while the larger racers will give you more speed in exchange for longer acceleration times if you think you can avoid items and keep your momentum rolling.
Karts work similarly, as they share those stats and are used to complement racers more than anything.
Mario Kart World - All Character and Kart Stats
You have a few ways to look at stats for characters and karts in Mario Kart World.
Karts have all their stats displayed when you open the details tab while selecting your vehicle. This will show all four stats with easy-to-understand meters that change depending on the character you choose.
Characters do not have a stat display in-game, so it is a little trickier to go testing your builds. You will have to rely on those mixed stats in the kart details to measure your expected performance in each category.
If you just want to check raw character stats, your best bet is using one of the various spreadsheets making the rounds within the community to compare each racer.
A few different spreadsheets have been shared on Reddit, dating back to before launch. YouTuber Austin John Plays also has a fantastic video breaking down the stats for every character and kart using his own custom research too.
Best Character and Kart Combos in Mario Kart World
Depending on what your preference in playstyle is, your best bet for a winning combo will be pairing Bowser, or one of Baby Peach or Baby Daisy with a complimentary kart, as they sit on the opposite end of the stat spectrum.
Bowser is slow to start and tricky to handle, but he is the fastest character in the game at his peak. Flipping that, Baby Peach and Baby Daisy have a much lower top speed but will get to that speed much faster than any other racers, with top-tier handling to boot. From there, picking characters from other weight classes is just a matter of what stats you want to compromise for improvements elsewhere.
Essentially, you want to find the stat you want to focus on between speed and acceleration, while making sure handling is at least somewhat manageable—unless you plan on going full tilt with Bowser’s speed. This approach might also vary between modes, as you don’t need as much speed in battles, where there will be tighter turns and more items being thrown at you.
Here are some of the best character options and kart pairings you can used based on their top stats and at least decent handling:
Character
Kart
Speed
Bowser
Stellar Sled
Acceleration
Baby Daisy
Pipe Frame
All-Around
Rosalina
Baby Blooper
Mario Kart World Stats - Esports Impact
Stats mean everything in esports, with even slight changes completely destroying the viability for characters, items, or moves in other games. Mario Kart World will run o n these same principles, with the numbers assigned to characters and karts leading the meta discussion.
We are already seeing it in Time Trials, where Bowser dominates on speed-focused karts. Though he is not all powerful, seeing as there are tracks where more handling will beat out the top speed the King of Koopas is able to manage.
In the end, there will be around three characters from key weight classes that will end up separating themselves as more players test the limits of World and its karts. From there, it will be up to the players to decide which combinations start flooding the online leaderboards and various speedrunning forums.