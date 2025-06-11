Mario Kart World Unlockable Guide - How to Get All Characters, Karts, and More
Mario Kart World lets players race across a connected map with new courses and a massive roster of surprising characters. But to get the most out of the game, you will have a lot of unlocking to do.
Just like in previous Mario Karts, Mario Kart World puts some of its content behind unlockables. The game as a whole lets you tackle unlocking certain content in multiple ways, and the Free Roam mode adds some depth to the process that hasn’t been in any previous Mario Kart. Here is a look at how you can get the process rolling, along with the wheels on your kart.
What Unlockables Are in Mario Kart World?
Mario Kart World has a handful of different things you need to unlock, spanning everything from characters to courses. The process actually isn’t that hard, outside of a few specific characters that you will likely struggle to get along the way.
The main unlockables in the game are characters you can play while racing, the karts you ride on, costumes for some of the characters, and a mix of courses and modes. All of these are unlocked through different means, for the most part, and it will take you quite some time to knock them all out.
And don’t worry, the missions don’t actually impact the unlockables. That is just a fun way to complete challenges and earn some stickers for your collection.
How to Unlock Characters in Mario Kart World
There are two classifications of characters in Mario Kart World that fall in line with what players expect from Mario’s non-platforming adventures—the main characters and the sidekicks/enemies. All 50 of them are unlockable by simply playing the game, and you start with 32 already unlocked.
For characters like Daisy and Donkey Kong, you unlock them by completing the various Cups in Grand Prix races. This can be done at any race speed as well as either in single-player or multiplayer races. The characters themselves will be unlocked when you complete the Cup.
Also, it is interesting to note that some characters like Koopa Troopa, Birdo, and Shy Guy are considered main characters in the game, though that could be because they have unique costumes.
As for the various enemies from Mario’s storied history of jumping around, if you don’t see them unlocked already, you will have to get lucky during races.
A new Kamek item that appears in the form of a purple crystal ball casts a spell on racers in front of the user, turning them all into a random character from the “enemy” list. Once this curse afflicts you, you will automatically unlock the character you turn into permanently. However, it is entirely random and relies on someone else using the item on you, meaning it could take a long time to grind out the 10 or so racers locked behind this mechanic.
How to Unlock Karts in Mario Kart World
Unlocking karts is a much easier task, as all you need to do is earn enough coins while playing the game to trigger a new update.
After races, Free Roam sessions, or playing in lobbies online, the game will run a check to see how many coins you have earned in total. Once you reach certain milestones, such as 1,000 coins collected, a notification will appear telling you that you have unlocked a new vehicle, which will appear in the kart selection screen the next time you go to start a race.
The method appears to specifically be unlocking a new cart for every 100 coins you gather. You might end up capping out the amount of coins you can earn in a normal race since you can only carry 20 coins at a time without being hit, though there is no such limit in Free Roam or special modes like Coin Runners from what it looks like.
It also appears the unlock order for locked karts is entirely random, which means you have some work to do since over half of the game’s rides are unlockables.
How to Unlock Courses and Modes in Mario Kart World
Unlike in some previous Mario Kart games, World doesn’t actually make you go out and unlock more than a handful of courses or modes. There are 30 courses in the game, a mix of new and returning, with one set of four being hidden behind progression.
The only track you truly need to unlock in Mario Kart World is Rainbow Road, though that is done by gaining access to the game’s Special Cup. Doing so requires you to finish in at least the top three in all seven of the other Cups in the Grand Prix mode. Once that is done, the Special Cup will unlock on the Grand Prix selection screen.
Mirror Mode is the only locked mode in World, for now, and is a bit harder to unlock since it looks to require you to do a lot of racing in all of the game’s different modes. According to one Reddit sleuth who did some testing, the mode you will spend the most time in is Free Roam since you need to do the following to unlock Mirror Mode:
- Complete all Grand Prix Cups at 150cc (placement doesn’t matter.)
- Complete all Knockout Tour Cups at 150cc (placement doesn’t matter.)
- Finish 10 different missions from P Switch triggers in Free Roam.
- Earn 10 Peach Medallions in Free Roam.
- Discover 10 Question Panels in Free Roam.
There is no convenient way to track some of this progress, as Nintendo doesn’t even mention the Mirror Mode requirements outright. Just know that once you have achieved all of the goals, you will need to race the Special Cup again, which should trigger Mirror Mode unlocking after you finish Rainbow Road.
If you aren’t getting Mirror Mode to unlock after completing the community’s deduced requirements, players are recommending that you jump back into Free Roam to complete a few more missions and collect coins since this list could be subject to change as more testing is done.
How to Unlock Costumes in Mario Kart World
Costumes, much like some of the character unlocks, is a bit randomized based on in-game items you will find while racing or riding around in Free Roam.
If you see a golden bag lying off to the side of the road you're driving on, chances are it's from Dash Food. This new item works similarly to a Mushroom by giving players a slight speed boost. However, it also can cause a transformation for applicable characters when they eat it,
When a character eats a Dash Food, there is a chance that they will start glowing and then appear with a new look. Once you unlock a new costume, it is permanently added to your character select screen, meaning you can choose to wear it in future races.
Not every character has access to costumes, and they aren’t distributed evenly among the characters that do have them. Characters like Mario and even Koopa have alternate looks, but unfortunately, the likes of Wiggler and Cow don’t have fancy duds to wear—unless Nintendo releases more down the line.
Mario Kart World Unlockables - Esports Impact
Since Mario Kart World continues the franchise’s push to provide more ways for players to spend more time playing the game, having varied unlockables helps keep the player base engaged for longer.
Without a dedicated ranked mode, the online focus of Mario Kart World will remain on playing for fun and trying to dominate the competition. Having notifications about unlocking new characters, karts, and other items will simply make the experience feel more fulfilling while covering for the lack of additional rewards for playing against others online.